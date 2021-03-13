Michael Lowry's long-term Ulster future could still be at fly-half, says coach Dan Soper

Coach Soper eager to see more of creative ace in his natural position

In position: Michael Lowry has been playing at full-back for Ulster, but shone as a 10 with RBAI

By virtue of last weekend’s loss to Leinster that ensured Ulster Rugby can neither improve nor worsen their second-place standing in the Guinness PRO14, there won’t be much to be gleaned from these last few weeks of the league campaign.

While the second-tier Challenge Cup, in which the northern province will travel to Harlequins in the last-16, mercifully offers something to focus upon in a season that could yet have months still to run, games such as tonight’s against Dragons will be about building for both those European games and future campaigns.

With stalwarts from this season such as Marty Moore, John Cooney and Jordi Murphy given breathers for tonight’s Principality Stadium dead-rubber, the inclusion of younger players such as Stewart Moore, David McCann, Callum Reid, Cormac Izuchukwu and Ethan McIlroy in the match day 23 gives this panel a certain feeling of freshness.

But perhaps the aspect of Dan McFarland’s selection most worthy of keeping an eye on is a now-familiar face in a different space.

Michael Lowry has been one of the province’s best players in this campaign, providing a creative spark when things have veered towards the predictable and looking wholly comfortable when tidying things up in Ulster’s backfield.

Indeed, given just how comfortable he has appeared when lining out as the province’s starting full-back in three-quarters of the side’s games this season, it is easy to forget that 15 is not his natural position.

When winning back-to-back-to-back Schools’ Cup titles at RBAI, Lowry was the dominant side’s creator-in-chief, pulling the strings from the gainline with a 10 on his back.

While professional rugby is littered with examples of players who have altered position come the senior ranks — remember Jacob Stockdale, full-back tonight but primarily a winger, was a centre in his school days at Wallace — the importance of the fly-half position has ensured a lingering curiosity over seeing Lowry as a first five-eighth.

Dan Soper, previously Lowry’s head coach at RBAI whose fourth year on the Ulster ticket next season will be as attack specialist, said: “I always thought Michael was a 10.

“He hasn’t had too many opportunities to play there since he left school, though obviously we’ve seen a lot of him at 15 and he’s done really well there.

“I would like to think that going forward long-term, I’d like to see him settle in at 10, but it’s as needs must. His spot could be 15.”

Lowry’s original move to full-back was borne something out of necessity with Ulster light of back-three options for a Champions Cup pool game against Leicester Tigers back in 2018.

Now, however, options in the outside backs are plentiful, injuries as always permitting. With Billy Burns presently Ireland’s second-choice out-half, Ian Madigan has got the majority of minutes in the former Gloucester man’s absence.

Madigan’s arrival last summer can be judged a success both on and off the field, and he has subsequently been rewarded with a two-year extension to his initial season-long deal, but Lowry’s run in the 10 jersey tonight, and perhaps over the coming weeks, offers a glimpse of what could be a tantalising option moving into next season.

“Anywhere I can get game time I’m happy,” Lowry has said in response to a topic frequently lobbed his way during his media outings.

“It’s good to have options, especially with Billy going to Ireland.

“It’s good to have players that can play in other positions and I’m happy to play anywhere.

“Obviously, longer-term down the line I’d love to make a decision, but you look at (All Blacks) Damien McKenzie, Beauden Barrett, they can play multiple positions. I think the way the game is going, a lot of players can do that.

“The game is changing, it’s constantly evolving.”

Whatever way their own game evolves between now and season’s end, with little else on the line Lowry should get the chance to show he can be Ulster’s perfect 10 in the years to come.

ULSTER RUGBY: J Stockdale; C Gilroy, S Moore, S McCloskey, R Lyttle; M Lowry, A Mathewson; E O’Sullivan, J Andrew, R Kane; A O’Connor (capt), K Treadwell; D McCann, S Reidy, N Timoney.

Replacements: B Roberts, C Reid, G Milasinovich, C Izuchukwu, M Rea, D Shanahan, I Madigan, E McIlroy.

DRAGONS: J Lewis; J Holmes, A Owen, J Roberts, R Dyer; S Davies, R Williams (capt); B Harris, R Hibbard, L Fairbrother; J Davies, J Maksymiw; H Keddie, O Griffiths, R Moriarty.

Replacements: R Lawrence, J Reynolds, A Jarvis, M Screech, B Carter, D Baker, G Bertranou, N Tompkins.