Moore in line for first Ulster start as McFarland names experimental side for Pro14 opener against Benetton

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland has named an exciting and experimental squad as the province open their Guinness PRO14 season at home to Benetton on Friday night (kick-off 8.15pm).

The big addition to the starting line-up is centre Stewart Moore, one of the highly rated players in the system, who will make his first start for Ulster in a young back line that features only two players over 24.

Also of interest to Ulster fans will be the inclusion of Ireland Under-20s captain David McCann, who is in line to make his debut for the province off the bench having impressed for the Ulster A side that defeated Leinster last week.

McFarland is able to call on his Ireland players for the game against the Italian side, likely the last time they will be able to do so before they head off to camp ahead of the conclusion of the Six Nations later this month.

Iain Henderson captains the side from the second row, while John Cooney and Jacob Stockdale are named in the back line and hooker Rob Herring starts in an experiened front row.

After a good showing from fly-half against Toulouse, Michael Lowry gets the No.10 jersey from the off against Benetton with Cooney at scrum-half, while the increasingly impressive James Hume lines up alongside Moore in a young centre pairing.

With Lowry shifting to fly-half, Stockdale makes the shift full-back, with Rob Lyttle continuing on the wing and Craig Gilroy returning to the starting line-up on the other side.

Herring is flanked by props Jack McGrath and Marty Moore in the front row, while Henderson is joined in the engine room by Sam Carter. In the back row, Matthew Rea and Marcell Coetzee are both introduced alongside Sean Reidy.

On the bench, as well as the potential of a debut for McCann there is also the chance that prop Gareth Milasinovich could make his first appearance for the province a year after tearing his ACL only two training sessions after joining from Worcester.

Adam McBurney and Eric O'Sullivan are the other two front row replacements, with David O'Connor adding cover in the second row. Summer signing Alby Mathewson is in the backs replacements, along with Bill Johnston and Louis Ludik.

Ulster

15. Jacob Stockdale; 14. Craig Gilroy, 13. James Hume, 12. Stewart Moore, 11. Rob Lyttle; 10. Michael Lowry, 9. John Cooney; 1. Jack McGrath, 2. Rob Herring, 3. Marty Moore; 4. Sam Carter, 5. Iain Henderson (captain); 6. Matthew Rea, 7. Sean Reidy, 8. Marcell Coetzee.

Replacements: 16. Adam McBurney, 17. Eric O'Sullivan, 18. Gareth Milasinovich, 19. David O'Connor, 20. David McCann, 21. Alby Mathewson, 22. Bill Johnston, 23. Louis Ludik.

Benetton

15. Jayden Hayward; 14. Ratuva Tavuyara, 13. Ignacio Brex, 12. Marco Zanon, 11. Monty Ioane; 10. Paolo Garbisi, 9. Dewaldt Duvenage (captain); 1. Cherif Traore, 2. Hame Faiva, 3. Marco Riccioni; 4. Marco Lazzaroni, 5. Federico Ruzza; 6. Sebastian Negri, 7. Abraham Steyn, 8. Toa Halafihi.

Replacements: 16. Gianmarco Lucchesi, 17. Nicola Quaglio, 18. Simone Ferrari, 19. Niccolo Cannone, 20. Eli Snyman, 21. Giovanni Pettinelli, 22. Callum Braley, 23. Edoardo Padovani.