Munster rugby coach Greig Oliver dies following tragic paragliding accident in Cape Town

Greig was in South Africa in support of their son Jack and the Ireland U20s squad who are playing in the World Rugby U20 Championship

The father of an Irish rugby player has died following a tragic paragliding accident in South Africa.

Greig Oliver, a well-known figure in Munster rugby and a former Scotland international, was in the country supporting his son Jack, a scrum half with the U20s squad.

In a statement, the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) said it is “is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Munster Rugby Elite Performance Officer Greig Oliver following an accident in South Africa on Monday.

“A former Scotland international, Greig was steeped in Munster Rugby in recent years and held a number of coaching roles with Garryowen, Munster ‘A’ and more recently as Elite Performance Officer, a role he held since 2011.

“He was also assistant coach of the Ireland U20 side between 2011-14. Greig was the father of Ireland U20 scrum-half Jack, whom he was supporting in South Africa alongside his family.”

IRFU Chief Executive Kevin Potts added: “On behalf of the Irish rugby community, I would like to extend my sincere condolences to the Oliver family at this extremely sad time.

“Greig was a hugely popular member of staff and played a key role in the development of many young players during his time at Munster Rugby.

“Today’s news is an unspeakable tragedy and our thoughts are with Greig’s wife Fiona, children Jack and Ciara, and his many friends, family and colleagues. May he rest in peace.”

Munster rugby CEO Ian Flanagan also paid tribute to the former international scrum-half.

He said: “On behalf of Munster Rugby, I would like to express our deepest sympathies to Greig’s wife Fiona, son Jack, daughter Ciara, and the wider Oliver family.

“We are all in a state of shock following Greig’s tragic passing. He was a great colleague and friend to so many and will be dearly missed across the Munster and Irish Rugby community.

“Greig made his presence felt each day, he was always there to provide a helping hand and was a hugely popular character with his light-hearted nature and sense of humour.

“He had an infectious enthusiasm for the game and was incredibly passionate about helping young players be the best they can be on and off the field.

“May he rest in peace.”