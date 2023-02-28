My side dug deep to see off Methody, says Campbell College coach Johnny Cupitt

Campbell College head coach Johnny Cupitt hailed the battling qualities of his side after they advanced to the Schools’ Cup Final thanks to a 31-10 win over holders Methody.

The east Belfast school will play the winner of today’s Semi-Final between RBAI and Wallace after they ran in five tries against the side who so narrowly beat them in last year’s St Patrick’s Day showpiece.

Despite the convincing nature of the final score, Methody had actually led 10-7 at half-time with Campbell’s two late converted tries putting a gloss on the end result.

And with the victors having to come up with some big moments in defence — most notably when holding Methody up over the line twice early on and then providing a key maul stop when leading by seven in the second-half — Cupitt was proud of how his side dug deep.

“I’m really happy with how the boys reacted,” he said of storming back from a half-time deficit. “Obviously in the first-half we were under the pump a bit. We thought it was probably going to be a one-score game but second-half we just pushed on, probably similar to the Sullivan game (in the Quarter-Finals).

“It just took us a while to get going.

“But our set-piece was excellent. We played in the right areas. The boys began to relax out there and stuck to their processes. They backed themselves, got a bit of confidence and got a few scores.

“Defence wins matches. In the past maybe we’ve focused on attack too much and this year it’s been a massive focus on our ‘d’, particularly our maul ‘d’ and our interior ‘d’. That’s gone well and the boys are now happy with the system.

“They’ve got the right attitude and application there. They dug deep and there were some massive moments to keep Methody out.”

While two-try centre Matthew Booth caught the eye in what was a back-line performance with real edge, Cupitt was quick to note the performances up front that set the platform too.

Ulster second-row Alan O’Connor has been working with the side through the year and the forward unit as a whole was strong, especially in the second-half.

“We’ve a lot of ability out there,” he added. “I thought Matthew Booth at 13 was exceptional. We try to play with a high tempo, we try to play with width.

“I think today what won us the game was our frontline, it was an attrtional battle. We got in behind them and those guys finished off the hard work from our pack. Our back-row has been a really effective unit. We’ve a bench there that we can bring on. It’s a cliche but it’s about 23 men. We’re an honest team working hard. We’re seeing the benefits from that.”