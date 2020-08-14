New Ulster recruit Madigan claims he returns with an all-new outlook after leaving the Irish bubble

Much can change over the course of four years. Ian Madigan certainly believes he has, and so too have his circumstances.

Ulster's summer recruit from Bristol is one of two new faces in Dan McFarland's squad as they prepare for a return to action next Sunday against Connacht.

Back in 2016, with the imminent return of one Johnny Sexton to fill the No.10 jersey at Leinster, he knew his time as a starter at the RDS was up.

His move to Bordeaux-Begles happened at such a pace that there wasn't an abundance of time to consider any option to remain in the Irish system, though when asked after the switch to the Top14 had been confirmed, he admitted the prospect of pulling on the jersey of another province was a difficult one to contemplate.

The experience of different countries and cultures has changed his outlook - as such stints should - and today he sits perfectly at home in Ulster white, quickly settling into a life in Belfast that will bring both a quick-fire chance of silverware and the opportunity of a return to the international fold.

"I would have had strong thoughts about players moving from province to province," he said from in front of a computer screen in an otherwise empty Kingspan Stadium media room. "I'm a purist in that sense.

"You're from Leinster, you play for Leinster. That's great, same with the Munster lads, the Connacht lads and the Ulster lads, that's brilliant.

"But things have changed for me. For me to have moved from Leinster to Munster, or to Connacht or Ulster, at that time would have been a much bigger deal.

"Having moved to another club, to then move to a different province, it's definitely diluted.

"In the meantime, there's been more movement of players as well. That's not to say that the rivalry between the provinces is diluted in any way.

"My journey is what it has been but I've arrived here now and, while I'm not from Ulster or Belfast, I've been made to feel welcome and I can guarantee you that when I pull on that white shirt I'll be giving it absolutely everything. That's something that really excites me."

Having won 30 caps for Ireland before leaving these shores, international ambitions certainly played into his move and, still only 31, Ireland head coach Andy Farrell certainly kept the door ajar in comments made to the media last week.

Ian Madigan all smiles in his new gear

"He's been a super player for Ireland over the years," said Farrell. "We know his versatility and what he brings to the squad as well."

Having turned 35 during lockdown, Sexton is still there of course, while Joey Carbery, having endured the same logjam at Leinster and switched to Munster, has become part of the set-up since Madigan last pulled on a green jersey.

His new Ulster team-mate Billy Burns was in camp with the squad prior to the postponement of the Six Nations too and Madigan knows his first battle will be for minutes at provincial level.

"With Billy, I'm under no illusions that I really have to improve myself to be in ahead of him," he said. "That's something that motivates me massively and I'm sure that's going to drive his game on as well.

"With the schedule that we have coming up now, you need at least two guys in every spot.

"Otherwise you're run into the ground and if that happens, it's very easy to lose three, four, five in a row if you run out of steam. That can derail a season.

"That's something I think they've got right here now. In training when we're going 15 on 15, with mixed teams, it's really competitive and that's what you need."

For Madigan, perhaps what was needed was a change of scenery after a frustrating end to a largely successful three seasons in Bristol. How does he look back now on his original decision to leave the Irish bubble?

"I don't look back with any regrets. I made the decision to go to Bordeaux. It didn't quite work out but if I'd made the decision again, I'd have gone with it. I weighed it up, I talked to the people whose advice I valued and ultimately I made the decision and stand by that," he said.

"I still learned a huge amount from it. The move to Bristol, it didn't finish great but I'm still very proud of what we achieved as a team and what I achieved personally over that three years.

"There was always an ambition to come back home and when I signed with Ulster, it wasn't too far before lockdown.

"I like to think I train hard anyway but once I'd signed, it was like I was finding an extra 10 or 15% in sessions purely because that goal was motivating me so strongly.

"I start every season and strongly believe it is going to be my best year. There have been times when I have said that to myself and I don't know if I have really believed it, I might have been carrying an injury or my form wasn't as good.

"But I've got a really good feeling about this year. I'm happy about how I'm training and the way the team is set up will really suit my game. Hopefully it all comes together and this is going to be my best season and I can't wait for it to get started."

Older, wiser, and, he thinks, a little stronger too. Most importantly given where this new chapter has brought him, in possession of a new perspective too.