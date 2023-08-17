No Ulster players named in Ireland’s starting team for Saturday’s clash with England

Head coach Andy Farrell during an Ireland squad training session at the IRFU High Performance Centre in Dublin. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Keith Earls is in line to win his 100th cap when Ireland take on England on Saturday. Photo: Sportsfile

Ireland front row, from left, Finlay Bealham, Rob Herring and Jeremy Loughman during an Ireland rugby squad training session at the IRFU High Performance Centre in Dublin

Rob Herring is the only Ireland player to be named in the squad for Saturday’s World Cup warm-up clash with England at the Aviva Stadium.

Herring has been named as a replacement with no Ulster player selected in the starting line-up.

Andy Farrell has recalled many of his big guns, who will make their first appearance of pre-season, as preparations ramp up a notch in Dublin this weekend.

Connacht back-rower Cian Prendergast has earned a start at No 8, as he makes up a back-row with front-liners Peter O’Mahony and Josh van der Flier.

James Ryan will skipper the side from the second row, as he renews his partnership with Tadhg Beirne. Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan and Tadhg Furlong are recalled to the front row.

Farrell has named a familiar looking back-three, with Hugo Keenan, Mack Hansen and James Lower all restored to the team.

Garry Ringrose and Bundee Aki form a strong centre partnership, while Ross Byrne will be eager to impress from out-half alongside Leinster team-mate Jamison Gibson-Park.

Farrell has a strong bench to call upon, with Rob Herring, Jeremy Loughman and Finlay Bealham providing front-row cover.

Joe McCarthy will get another chance to impress, while Caelan Doris is also held in reserve.

Conor Murray returns to the bench along with his Munster colleagues Jack Crowley and Keith Earls, who is set to become the ninth player, and the fourth from Limerick, to win 100 caps for Ireland.

Meanwhile, England have delayed their team announcement until 4pm after World Rugby confirmed that they will appeal Owen Farrell’s red car decision.

Ireland – H Keenan; M Hansen, G Ringrose, B Aki, J Lowe; R Byrne, J Gibson-Park; A Porter, D Sheehan, T Furlong; T Beirne, J Ryan (capt); P O’Mahony, J van der Flier, C Prendergast. Reps: R Herring, J Loughman, F Bealham, J McCarthy, C Doris, C Murray, J Crowley, K Earls.