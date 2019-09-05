Paddy Jackson dons new kit for friendly match in Ireland

Former Ulster star Paddy Jackson in his new London Irish kit

Former Ulster and Ireland fly half Paddy Jackson (27) has posed in his new London Irish shirt ahead of the club's friendly against Munster in Cork on September 13.

If selected, the match will mark Jackson's first game on Irish soil since he and ex-Ulster player Stuart Olding were sacked by the IRFU, rugby's governing body here.

The players were dismissed over text messages which emerged during a trial in which both were acquitted of rape.

London Irish attracted criticism when they signed Jackson in May this year from French side Perpignan. Diageo, owner of Guinness, withdrew their club sponsorship in protest.

Head coach Les Kiss, Ulster's former director of rugby, has since said most London Irish fans support Jackson.