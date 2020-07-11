Patterson: "I was due to star in Australia after the Lions tour. Instead, I returned in a wheelchair."
Ex-Ulster and Ireland ace Colin Patterson recalls his horrific knee injury that ended his career at 25
Michael Sadlier
It's now 40 years since so much changed for Colin Patterson during an afternoon on South Africa's Highveld. Four decades on July 8, to be exact, since his right knee was torn asunder by a freak injury playing for the British and Irish Lions at the De Beers Stadium in Kimberley against Griqualand West.