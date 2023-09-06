Paul O’Connell: This is best Irish side I’ve been part of

Rugby

He was part of ‘the golden generation’ and has already cemented his status as an all-time Irish great, yet Paul O’Connell has no qualms about claiming that this Irish team is the best he’s ever been part of.

The legendary second-row played in four World Cups, but it’s clear from the way he talks about the current generation that he believes they can go further than his sides did.

Ireland open their campaign against Romania in Bordeaux on Saturday, with Andy Farrell set to name a largely first-choice team.

O’Connell confirmed that Dan Sheehan, Dave Kilcoyne and Jack Conan will miss out, with the team likely to mirror the one that faced England in the warm-ups with captain Johnny Sexton and hooker Rónan Kelleher likely to start.

The World No.1 team coming into the tournament, O’Connell believes the pack’s athletic capabilities and ability to learn sets them apart from previous sides.

“I think it’s a better Irish team,” he said. “Physically, a lot of us were incredibly committed but these guys — there’s some serious athletes, particularly in the forward pack. Guys that can accelerate quickly, they can change direction really quickly.

“A lot of them are the product of really good coaching from a very young age, they’ve had different coaches in their provinces and because of that they pick things up really quickly and they’ve really good leadership.

“That’s the biggest thing I’ve found since I’ve come back into the Irish set-up two years ago, the smarts of the players is a real strength of theirs. So, they’re further down the track than any Irish team I played in, for sure.”

Expectations are high and O’Connell says the players are embracing the challenge.

“It’s been exciting for ages,” he said. “There’s still bits and pieces the players are looking to show in the game, both individually and as a team.”