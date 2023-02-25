Paul Pritchard plays down expectations as rampant Instonians home in on promotion from Division 2C

All-Ireland League

Instonians player-coach Paul Pritchard has called on his players to stay focused as promotion seemingly looms

Should Instonians collect a remarkable 14th bonus-point win when facing Sundays Well at Shaws Bridge, then, as long as Tullamore falter to Omagh, the Belfast club will have won Division 2C and secured promotion.

Though the dream outcome may not be entirely achievable this weekend, it seems only a matter of time — probably just one more round of games with Inst also at home next weekend — before they are crowned and will have reached 2B in their first season back in senior rugby.

They have torn through their campaign so far, winning every game and doing so with maximum points to bring player-coach Paul Pritchard and his assistant Louis Ludik an enviable return for all their work.

Former Ulster player James McKinney will hope to lead Belfast Harlequins' charge — © ©INPHO/Billy Stickland

“Mathematically, nothing is done in the league yet, no one is up and no one is down, there is a lot to play for,” said Pritchard, downplaying the expectation as Inst take on the team at the bottom of the pile.

In 1A, Ballynahinch have Rea brothers Marcus and Matty on board for their clash at Young Munster, as Adam Craig’s squad bid to break into the top four.

City of Armagh are top of 1B but only by a point, and are at fourth-placed Highfield in yet another crunch game for Chris Parker’s squad, who have Shea O’Brien available again.

Banbridge, down in ninth, host St Mary’s College and expect to have Ulster’s Jude Postlethwaite back from injury as well as club player Andrew Morrison. Basement side Malone are at Buccaneers.

As for 2A, former leaders Queen’s University badly need to bounce back with a win against Navan at The Dub and should have Graham Curtis fit again. Ballymena host Cashel.

Rainey Old Boys are at Galwegians while, also in 2B, Dungannon host Malahide as they bid to snatch third from the Magherafelt club. Belfast Harlequins, in fifth, go to Wanderers and must aim for a win as their top four ambitions are still reasonably intact.

Former Ulster player James McKinney starts for Quins again at out-half.

In 2C, Omagh, in seventh, need something from their visit to Tullamore, and the other outstanding game sees Bangor meet Clonmel at Upritchard Park.

Division 1A: Young Munster v Ballynahinch.

Division 1B: Banbridge v St Mary’s College, Highfield v City of Armagh, Buccaneers v Malone (5.30pm).

Division 2A: Ballymena v Cashel, Queen’s University v Navan.

Division 2B: Dungannon v Malahide, Galwegians v Rainey OB (12pm), Wanderers v Belfast Harlequins.

Division 2C: Bangor v Clonmel, Instonians v Sundays Well, Tullamore v Omagh.