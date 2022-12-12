Planes, pain and an utter shambles for woeful Ulster

Champions Cup Sale 39 Ulster 0

Sale’s Joe Simpson, Rob du Preez and Jean-Luc du Preez after one of their six tries

Having finally found their way to the AJ Bell Stadium for yesterday’s Champions Cup opener, Ulster gave the impression of being a team there in body if not spirit.

Still in Belfast some six hours before kick-off due to the snow that closed two runways at Manchester airport on Saturday, the taxing journey — with some of the squad travelling via Birmingham and others through Liverpool — could not have felt more in vain after a showing that must go down as the worst of the Dan McFarland era.

Rarely, if ever, during the head coach’s five-year tenure have they looked less like themselves, a side whose bedrocks seemingly deserted them without warning in the season’s biggest game to date.

The first time they have ever been held without a point in European competition, and the first time they have been nilled in any competition since a 43-0 defeat at the hands of the Ospreys in September 2008,

Ulster’s failure to impose themselves in any way on the scoreboard was no anomaly — they simply weren’t in the game.

The penalty count — 15-6 in favour of the hosts — was arguably Ulster’s major undoing but this was a day when no aspect of their game fired.

Whether it be the denuding of their usually potent maul, a defence that fell off a striking number of tackles, struggles at the scrum or the errors that seeped in during their rare snatches of possession, there was nothing on which a foothold in the game could be gained.

From the moment, just 15 minutes into the contest, that Sale opened the scoring, there was only one side in the contest with the English side, presently flying high in the Premiership, dominating every facet of proceedings.

Duane Vermuelen is yellow carded against Sale

After Tom Curry’s score, coming off a neat line-out move and featuring a sublime offload from Rob du Preez, this was a game striking for its one-way traffic.

If not for a pair of instances when Sale were held up over the line, and some uncharacteristic misses from the tee by Sale’s South African No 10, the final score could have been even more stark.

Trailing 15-0 at the turn, after Duane Vermeulen had been sin-binned for bringing down a maul and the home crowd had been calling for even greater censure for Andy Warwick, who avoided a card for a tackle on English international Manu Tuilagi, Ulster were still in the game in name only.

For all the comebacks, both completed and partial, that were evident elsewhere in European rugby this weekend, even at that stage the three-score deficit felt insurmountable.

When Sale extended that advantage to 20-0 with a score from Rob du Preez in the second-half’s opening 10 minutes, already it felt like there was little here for Ulster bar damage limitation. And by the time Tom Curtis, who had replaced Tuilagi, brought up Sale’s bonus-point, the only surprise was that it had taken Alex Sanderson’s men a touch over an hour to complete the job against such off-colour opposition.

Indeed, even when the visitors were in rare promising positions, such as one second-half line-out in the corner that they normally relish with such gusto, they were never far from finding themselves under the pump once again.

Sale’s Joe Simpson, Rob du Preez and Jean-Luc du Preez after one of their six tries

Sale’s tries were getting progressively more haphazard from an Ulster perspective with the hosts fifth coming hot on the heels of a particularly disastrous quick line-out when the Manchester-based outfit were simply more switched on.

There was one more to come, winger Arron Reed’s score three minutes from time mercifully the last of the day.

When the final whistle went, there will have been a relief that, at the very least, what must be the most chastening afternoon virtually all have spent in an Ulster jersey was over.

Performances at the sharp end of competitions during what is now a 16-year wait for silverware have led many to dub Ulster the “nearly men” of rugby.

On a day to forget, rarely can this side have spent 80 minutes feeling so far away.

Sale Sharks: J Carpenter; A Reid, S James, M Tuilagi, T O’Flaherty; R du Preez (capt), F Warr; B Rodd, A van der Merwe, N Schonert, J Wiese, J Hill, JL du Preez, D du Preez, T Curry.

Replacements: T Taylor (for Van der Merwe, 58), S McIntyre (for Rodd, 58), J Jones (for Schonert, 58), J Beaumont (for Hill, 65), J Ross (for D du Preez, 58), J Simpson (for Warr, 63), T Curtis (for Tuilagi, 32), B McGuigan (for O’Flaherty, 63)

Ulster Rugby: M Lowry; E McIlroy, J Hume, S McCloskey, J Stockdale; B Burns, N Doak; A Warwick, R Herring, T O’Toole, A O’Connor (capt), K Treadwell, Matty Rea, D Vermeulen, N Timoney.

Replacements: T Stewart (for Herring, 49), E O’Sullivan (for Warwick, 49), M Moore (for O’Toole, 7-10, 50), S Carter (for O’Connor, 74), Marcus Rea (for Matty Rea, 46), D Shanahan (for Doak, 59), S Moore (for Hume, 31), B Moxham (for Stockdale, 59)

Referee: M Raynal (France)