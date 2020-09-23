Pro14 confirm plans to expand tournament and include top South African teams

The PRO14 have shed light on their plans for the future.

The Guinness Pro14 season is set for a shake-up ahead of the start of the new campaign after tournament organisers confirmed that South African teams would not take part until 2021.

The latest development had been expected due to travel restrictions, so the PRO14 will now press ahead without the Cheetahs and Kings, who recently went into liquidation.

The PRO14 have also confirmed that they are in talks with South Africa Rugby about further expanding the tournament to include their other major franchises.

Read more What are the selection issues for Ireland ahead of the Six Nations return and how will Ulster stars like Cooney and Henderson be impacted?

Hopes are growing that the PRO14 could eventually include the Bulls, Lions, Sharks and Stormers, which would significantly strengthen the competition.

"On August 25, PRO14 Rugby acknowledged that under current international travel restrictions it is not possible for South African teams to fulfil Guinness PRO14 fixtures until 2021," a statement read.

"PRO14 Rugby welcomes the news that the South African Rugby Union (SA Rugby) has been able to arrange a domestic schedule for its professional teams and that this is the first step in the return of their teams to on-field action.

"SA Rugby’s long-standing commitments are to field two teams in the Guinness PRO14 and in light of the withdrawal of the Southern Kings, discussions are on-going about fulfilling this agreement from 2021 using a replacement team from its current professional franchises.

"Additionally, both PRO14 Rugby and SA Rugby are in early discussions about potentially expanding the tournament and deepening our partnership to include more South African franchises from 2021."

The fixtures for the coming season, which begins next week, are due to be announced today.