Queen’s must seize chance of promotion and title glory, says David Whitten

It goes to the wire, then, for Queen’s University, Banbridge and Malone.

With Queen’s, the situation involves winning their final game in 2A to ensure the title and automatic promotion to 1B.

Queen’s have skipper David Whitten at lock for their trip to already-relegated Dolphin (kick-off 4pm) as well as regulars Alexander Clarke, Gary Dillon and Ritchie McMaster.

“It is there for us to take but we have to take it. It is up to us to get the mindset right,” said Whitten.

And currently in 1B, there is the scenario facing Banbridge in ninth and Malone who are 10th and last. As it currently stands, Malone would go down while Bann would face the Play-Offs.

With only two points between them, it will be tense today when Banbridge host Highfield and Malone take on UCC in Cork with the Munster students just two points in front of Bann in eighth and also very much in play in terms of relegation issues.

Bann have Greg Jones, Rob Lyttle, Jude Postlethwaite, Ben Carson and James Humphreys released to them by Ulster.

Declan Moore is at No.8 again for Malone, who also have Aaron Sexton, Angus Curtis and Dave Shanahan released.

Also in 1B, already-promoted champions City of Armagh are at Buccaneers while in 1A, Ballynahinch host Lansdowne.

As for 2A, Ballymena, who are safe in seventh, play Blackrock College at Eaton Park.

The situation in 2B has Dungannon already locked into the Play-Offs in third but sorting out who ends up in fourth has both Belfast Harlequins and Rainey Old Boys as part of the equation.

2C’s already-promoted Instonians are aiming to sign off with their 18th bonus-point victory at Tullamore while Bangor are at relegated Sundays Well. Omagh could still be pulled into the relegation Play-Offs and host Bruff.

In the AIL Qualifying round-robin Final, Clogher Valley meet Richmond at neutral venue Ashbourne with a place in the senior ranks awaiting the victors.

​Div 1A: Ballynahinch v Lansdowne.

Div 1B: Banbridge v Highfield, Buccaneers v City of Armagh, UCC v Malone. Div 2A: Ballymena v Blackrock, Dolphin v Queen’s University (4pm kick-off).

Div 2B: Galwegians v Dungannon, Rainey OB v Corinthians, Sligo v Belfast Harlequins.

Div 2C: Omagh v Bruff, Sundays Well v Bangor (k-o 1pm), Tullamore v Instonians.

AIL QL Final: Clogher Valley v Richmond.​