RBAI kept their cool under pressure in Semi-Final win, says coach Jamie Kirk

RBAI Director of Rugby Jamie Kirk praised his side’s ability to stay calm under pressure after they battled back to beat Wallace in the Schools’ Cup Semi-Final at Ravenhill.

The Belfast outfit were much fancied coming into the last-four tie but found themselves facing a major upset after trailing 14-0 in the first half.

They cut the deficit to nine points by the interval before running in four scores after the turn to end up comfortable 31-14 victors.

And having booked a St Patrick’s Day date back at Ravenhill against cross-city rivals Campbell College, Kirk was pleased by how his players handled the early adversity.

“We were under pressure and it would be easy to start chasing the game,” he reflected.

“What Wallace did quite well in the first half was play in the right areas of the park.

“(At the breakdown) it was something that we had prepared for but we were maybe isolated at times at the back by not fielding the ball correctly or playing in the wrong areas.

“You try not to look too far beyond, you know you are under pressure, but you know it is a 70-minute match. You try not to think about (the score) and just focus on what you need to do at that point.

“I thought Wallace in the first half, and in those first 20 minutes in particular, their tactics were excellent and they executed very well.

“So it was a great challenge. Credit to Wallace, they were excellent in their game plan and we are just pleased that we were able to overcome it.

“For our boys it was remaining calm and making sure we didn’t need to chase it in the first 15 and make sure we played in the right areas of the park.

“Thankfully the boys were a little more accurate which gave us the opportunity to get that first score.”

Having utilised their maul to get a foothold in the game, Kirk knows it will be an area Campbell will look to nullify come March 17.

“I was pleased with our set-piece. We have put a lot of work into it and the boys are pretty clear on what they want to do,” he added.

“It was certainly an area that got us into the game and moving forward it will be interesting that different teams will have different tactics against driving mauls and we’ll just have to be prepared for every style of defending the maul.”