Revised blueprint is RBAI’s driving force, says Jamie Kirk

RBAI will look to the tackling power of James Hilman at Ravenhill this afternoon

RBAI Director of Rugby Jamie Kirk believes the school’s rugby programme required a reset during the Covid-19 pandemic with their presence in today’s Schools’ Cup Final against Campbell proof of a reversal of fortunes.

The Belfast school, whose 32 outright titles are second only to Methody, will be playing in their first St. Patrick’s Day showpiece since 2017 with the six-year wait for an appearance the longest they have had to endure since a barren spell between 1986 and 1995.

“Post-Covid, going back into rugby was like a new era in the school,” said Kirk. “We reviewed the culture of the rugby club and the themes we were going to put forward.

Jamie Kirk says RBAI revised their post-Covid approach

“I think we are starting to see that coming back after Covid. Maybe it took a little bit of time to adjust to that again and there is buy in right across the rugby club which is fantastic.

“It has taken us a little bit of time to see that coming through and I think we are now seeing it right across the school.

“There is a feeling around the rugby club that first of all there is unity and there is a common theme throughout all our teams so we are excited to showcase that on the 17th and to get that opportunity to play in a Final again.

“We have not been in it for a while and we’re looking forward to it.”

Of course, for most other schools, a six-year — and technically five-season gap given the 2021 cancellation — wait for the province’s biggest underage prize would hardly constitute a drought.

At RBAI, though, Kirk acknowledges things are different but says he embraces the reality.

“I have the expectation on myself first and foremost before recognising or acknowledging the pressure from outside,” he said.

“I think the pressure is very much the same from myself.

“I think it is (about) acknowledging it first of all but then not focusing too much on it and trying to stay on task in terms of what will actually be the process right throughout the rugby club at different stages to prepare us to get to a Schools’ Cup Final.

“It’s about making sure that we are developing the long-term view in terms of the performance and not focusing too much on the end goal of where we want to get to at the end of the year.”