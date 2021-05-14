Revised Lions schedule revealed as Gatland's squad cut down on travel due to Covid-19

Bit of previous: Iain Henderson takes on the Hurricanes during the tour to New Zealand in 2017. Credit: INPHO/Billy Stickland

Rather than tour the length and breadth of South Africa as they normally would, the Lions will limit themselves to two bases for their tour this summer under a revised schedule confirmed today.

After arriving in South Africa, Alun-Wyn Jones’ tourists will face South Africa’s four Rainbow Cup franchises and South Africa A before taking on the Springboks in a three-Test series.

As a result of the pandemic, plans to visit Durban, Port Elizabeth and Nelspruit have been scrapped.

The tourists will now begin their stay at altitude in Johannesburg where they’ll take on the local franchise The Lions and The Sharks of Natal at Ellis Park, before taking on The Bulls in Pretoria which is less than an hour up the road.

After that July 10 clash, they’ll make their way south to Cape Town where they’ll play South Africa A and The Stormers at Cape Town Stadium before playing the first Test match at that venue on July 24.

They’ll then return to altitude, where they’ll take on the Springboks at the 100,000 capacity Soccer City stadium in Soweto on consecutive weekends.

Although there remains some hope that there will be some fans in attendance, the current plan is that the games will all take place behind closed doors.

However, the Lions are holding out some hope that their clash with Japan at Murrayfield on June 26 can take place in front of a crowd.

All ticket holders for the original schedule are entitled to a full refund, while South Africa Rugby plans to offer South African resident ticket holders first refusal if fans are allowed to attend games.

Warren Gatland last week confirmed his 37-man travelling squad, which includes eight Irish players.

And Jurie Roux, the chief executive of SA Rugby, is holding out hope that they'll be able to play in front of at least some spectators.

“We’re delighted to be able to finally confirm the revised schedule after months of scenario planning and shifting circumstances,” he said.

“It has been a challenging process with dozens of variables to consider but we believe we have arrived at a schedule that minimises the risks associated with the pandemic.

“We are hopeful that restrictions on attendance at sports events will be relaxed but, for the moment, we are planning for an event behind closed doors.

"If that requirement changes, then we’ll assess the options available and make the necessary decisions based on the restrictions in place.

“I would like to thank our supporters and commercial partners for their patience over these many months.

“This is not the Castle Lager Lions Series we imagined when we started our planning more than two and a half years ago but, in the circumstances, I think it is an exciting prospect.

“After all the uncertainty it’s a relief to be able to put a stake in the ground and confirm what the Series will look like – I’m sure most of us can’t now wait for kick-off.”

The revised British and Irish Lions tour schedule 2021

Saturday, June 26: Lions v Japan, Murrayfield, 3pm

Saturday, July 3: Lions v British and Irish Lions, Ellis Park, Johannesburg, 5pm

Wednesday, July 7: Sharks v Lions, Ellis Park, Johannesburg, 7pm

Saturday, July 10: Bulls v Lions, Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria, 5pm

Wednesday, July 14: South Africa A v Lions, Cape Town Stadium, 7pm

Saturday, July 17: Stormers v Lions, Cape Town Stadium, 5pm

Test Series

Saturday, July 24: South Africa v Lions, Cape Town Stadium, 5pm

Saturday, July 31: South Africa v Lions, Soccer City, Soweto, 5pm

Saturday, August 7: South Africa v Lions, Soccer City, Soweto, 5pm