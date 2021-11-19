Robert Baloucoune: Andy Farrell explains what he ‘loves’ about Ulster winger named to start for Ireland against Argentina

Robert Baloucoune got plenty of praise from Ireland coach Andy Farrell after being named for his second international start when Argentina come to Dublin on Sunday.

The Ulster winger scored an eye-catching try on his debut against the USA over the summer, earning rave reviews from the Aviva Stadium support in the process.

Now they’ll be eager to get another look at the Enniskillen man in a green jersey and the boss explained why he’ll be as excited as any of them.

"He's a quiet type of chap and gets about his business in that type of way," Farrell said of the 24-year-old.

"But the potential is there for all to see. I love the way that he's unorthodox in his play. He's obviously very quick and hopefully we can get him into a bit of space.

"He has a natural feel for the game and very underestimated as far as decision-making and reads in defence. He's very good in the high ball. So hopefully we can get some front-foot ball and give him some room."

Farrell also urged the the plethora of players in his squad who won't have made an appearance this month to prove a point when they return to their provinces next week.

Farrell has largely shown faith in the same group, who got two outstanding wins over Japan and New Zealand in recent weeks.

Ulster trio Nick Timoney, James Hume and Stuart McCloskey along with Simon Zebo, Jordan Larmour, Dave Kilcoyne, Ultan Dillane, Ryan Baird, Gavin Coombes and the uncapped Ciaran Frawley have not featured in the Autumn Nations Series, but Farrell has laid down a challenge ahead of next year's Six Nations.

Asked what the conversations with those who have missed out on selection all month were like, Farrell said: “Honest. They know exactly where they are at. I have had individual conversations with all of them.

“It is difficult for them, there is no doubt about that. Selection should be difficult and the conversations I have had with all of them, selection is in their own hands, don't let it be a 50-50 (call).

“Go back now to your provinces and let's see what you are made of, see where camp, the training, everything they have picked up.

“Not just from how we play, but how they pick up stuff off each other. It will be there for all to see, won't it, in the next couple of months. So, we are interested, like always, how people transfer from camp to club form ASAP and keep that going to want to get back into the room for the Six Nations.”

Apart from Johnny Sexton (ankle and knee) and Jamison Gibson-Park (thigh), Bundee Aki was also ruled out of Sunday's game against Argentina.

“He has a couple of things he needs to nurse, nothing too serious, but he has really dug in for us over the last few weeks. He deserves a rest,” Farrell said.

Farrell added that former Ireland U-20s half-back partners Craig Casey and Harry Byrne were relishing a chance to link up.

"Harry has been stop-start this season, he's hardly had any minutes coming into camp. He's missed a bit of training as well for Leinster with a few different injuries. But since he's been in camp with us, he's not missed a training session and we've seen him grow,” he said.

"We've seen him mature in front of our eyes as well and it's going to be great to see him test himself with a good side we've put out and against a good side in Argentina.

"Craig has been chomping at the bit for every single training session and I'm sure the two lads will do themselves proud."