Rory Best: If I don’t give back, what was my rugby career about? Just winning matches? Sure I could have done that for Banbridge

Rory Best with Naomi Howlin (14), who is being supported by Cancer Fund For Children

Ex-Ireland captain Rory Best will next week set off on a 200 mile walk in aid of Cancer Fund For Children

As he traverses almost 200 miles between Dublin and Cong on foot, Rory Best supposes the most important steps he’ll take are in the shoes of others.

Among Ulster’s most decorated ever rugby players, the former Ireland captain has already raised over €1million in aid of the Cancer Fund for Children but, inspired by the stories he heard along the road last time around, will set out on another lengthy trek next week to support the efforts to build a respite centre in County Mayo akin to one already in operation in Newcastle.

“When you’re walking with people and you’re hearing the stories, you can’t help but imagine yourself in those scenarios,” he said of speaking to families tragically impacted by cancer.

“I’m a father, I’m a brother, I’m a son, an uncle. I have those perspectives. I can see myself in those positions and it hits home.

“I walked with a girl called Chloe who had lost her big brother. Anyone that has a big brother or sister knows you look up to them, you idolise them.

“It clearly tore her apart that she lost her brother.

“Another lady who had done a lot of fundraising, her daughter was called Penny, I have a daughter called Penny, and when you hear things like that, it really does stick with you.

“She said that any one person could be one phone call away, the call that she got, from their life being changed completely.

“You realise how important these things are if you’re in that position even if you hope you never are.”

Best will start his walk at the Aviva Stadium after a star-studded breakfast on Tuesday morning with the nine-day journey to take him through Dublin, Kildare, Laois, Tipperary, Limerick, Clare, Galway and, ultimately, Mayo. Again, the aim is to raise money for the planned purpose-built therapeutic centre for families across the island of Ireland affected by cancer to be built in Cong and Best will be joined along the way by family, friends and plenty of former team-mates.

Having walked from County Down to Mayo in 2021, Best felt that seeing more of the island this time would be a good way to raise awareness of the cause.

“I kind of got the feeling that, as a Northern Irish charity, we started in Newcastle and walked across Ulster and dropped down into Connacht, and that those two provinces really engaged in it,” he said.

“With the centre in Newcastle and Daisy Lodge Mayo (going to be) in Connacht, it’s an easy sell, if you like, to those two provinces.

“But I remember we walked across a bridge in Enniskillen and there was a guy in a Munster jersey shouting across saying ‘if only I wasn’t a Munster supporter I’d be putting money in the bucket’.

“Now it was a joke, a rugby joke, but as I was walking down the road I was probably getting more and more irate about it because it isn’t about a Northern Irish charity or a respite centre being in Ulster or Connacht, it’s about the fact that this is needed across the entire island of Ireland.

“A lot of the referrals to Daisy Lodge in Newcastle come from Crumlin in Dublin but they just can’t take them all.

“At the minute there’s only one in seven families that can go to this respite centre because they just don’t have capacity but if they build Mayo, that opens it up to everyone.

“I felt that we could create more engagement in Munster and Leinster. I spent a career playing for an All-Ireland team and that was quite important to me.”

Stephen and Naomi Howlin helped begin Rory Best’s countdown

Best’s target this time around is to raise €2 million but, with estimates that the centre will cost upwards of seven times that amount, he knows that raising awareness is just as key.

“It actually becomes a bit like rugby,” he said of his fundraising efforts. “It’s like when you hit 100 caps and people are telling you that they can’t believe that, and you’re already on to what’s next.

“So, one million euros, it’s so much money, but what’s next?

“Having raised a million the last time, you’re along a road to try and get (the centre) built, but with building supplies and stuff, it could cost 15 million euro to build it.

“The million was enormous but it was also the awareness that it created.

“So this time, it’s to get more money into the pot, but it’s to keep that awareness too because what will get it done will be government funding, private funding, wealthy philanthropists that can put money towards it, all on top of what we’re doing.

“That’s the bit that we’ve got to keep going. Creating the awareness and keeping the awareness, that’s the big driver.”

Almost four years into his retirement, after hanging up the boots Best felt it was important he used his standing as one of Ireland’s most successful skippers to help others and admits reflecting on his charitable endeavours will often make him more emotional than anything he ever did between the white lines.

“I’m a big believer that you have to give back. You try to give back to the sport, coaching with primary school kids, or doing a wee bit down at Armagh Royal, but this is to give back to society as a whole, to the people that supported you for so long, to make somebody’s life a little bit easier.

“If you don’t do that, then what was the rugby career about? Just winning matches? Sure I could have done that for Banbridge.

“That is my big thing, how do I use that profile?

“I’m in a position where, from playing rugby, I’m able to help raise a bit of money.

“Selfishly it’s a challenge too.

“You’ll never fill that hole of playing in a Grand Slam game or for Ulster in a European Cup Final, but this feels like it. Knowing that it matters.

“If I keep walking on the 16th and keep going to the 25th, that matters to people and people are reliant on me doing it. It means something.

“Now, if I go to speak at an event and I’m introduced with a two or three minute clip of highlights from my rugby career, I’ll sit back and think, ‘yeah, I really enjoyed that, it was brilliant, but I’m probably glad it’s over’, but if they put the videos up of the walk, showing what you went through, what you did, who you walked with, that to me is more emotional than anything from my rugby career.”