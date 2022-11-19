Ross Byrne proves the unlikely hero as Ireland hold off Australia set new record with 12th straight home win

Ireland's Ross Byrne celebrates after his late penalty earned them the win over Australia in their Autumn Nations Series clash at the Aviva Stadium (Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Ireland sealed a record-setting 12th win in a row at home thanks to the most unlikely of heroes.

As the week began, Ross Byrne wasn't even in the Ireland squad. Half an hour before kick-off, he wasn't in the team.

And yet, with four minutes to go the Leinsterman, wearing a green jersey for the first time since March 2021, nailed the penalty that finally saw Ireland to this nervy 13-10 win over Australia.

With Johnny Sexton injured in the warm-up, on top of Joey Carbery's injury against Fiji last week, Jack Crowley had started the game in the ten jersey and performed credibly in what was a performance that failed to smoothly move through gears.

In what was a forgettable game though, it was Byrne who authored the unforgettable ending.

Having lost their skipper and talisman so close to the kick-off, things didn't start any better for Ireland.

After Jamison Gibson-Park made a mess of one Australia kick, the scrum creaked and a Wallabies try was chalked off after only three minutes owing to a neck roll in the build-up.

While a Tadhg Beirne turnover and ten phases of attack seemed to be signs of them finding their rhythm, Michael Hooper's breakdown steal quickly put paid to that.

But it was Crowley who would score the first points of the game, knocking over a penalty with nine minutes on the clock after Australia came in at the side.

In what was a scrappy game with both sides guilty of messy breakdowns, Australia would have a chance to level matters on the 20 minute mark but Bernard Foley's penalty attempt was well off line.

Between that miss, and the earlier disallowed try, there was certainly a sense that Ireland were living dangerously but Australia were consistently being undone by their own poor discipline.

Having been stressed as a focus all week, clearly little had been taken on board by the visitors.

They were not alone, though. A high-tackle from Caelan Doris on Tom Wright saw referee Ben O'Keefe bring both captains together and pointedly note that they were "trying to get a game going."

That urging prompted no immediate improvement with a knock-on from centre Ikitau ending one prolonged period of Australian pressure while a James Ryan line-out steal snuffed out another. Folau Faingaa's yellow card for a neck-roll, a bizarrely persistent particular infringement from Australia, would see the Wallabies end the first-half down to 14.

It was with the man advantage that Ireland finally returned to the opposing '22' but the half would end with Gibson-Park inching into touch after Dan Sheehan had been stopped just short of the line.

As the sin-bin came to an end six minutes into the second-half, and with Australia having briefly played with 13 due to the lack of a hooker, Ireland thought they had scored when Mack Hansen attacked the blindside and offloaded for Gibson-Park but replays showed the winger had set foot in touch before giving the pass.

A high tackle moments later gave them an opportunity to set up a line-out close to where Hansen had been forced onto the sideline but again they could make no headway.

The introduction of Taniela Tupou and Will Skelton told at the first scrum that the powerful duo saw, but it would be the former's only action of the game as he was sadly stretchered off two minutes after his introduction.

Still, the penalty he helped earn at the set-piece finally saw Australia onto the board with 55 minutes on the clock.

With Ireland really struggling, they were indebted to a fine Doris turnover for shifting momentum.

A tackle in the air on Ringrose allowed the hosts to go down the line and, in the 66th minute - and almost two hours after kick-off - the game finally had its first try.

Typically playing on penalty advantage, replacement scrum-half Craig Casey lifted the tempo and, after a big carry from Doris, it was another replacement who finally crossed the whitewash with Bundee Aki crashing over from close range.

Having waited so long for a try, the game's second would arrive just five minutes later when, working off the momentum generated by a huge Skelton carry, Australia had the numbers out wide for Jordan Petaia to score in the corner.

Ross Byrne's big moment would arrive just four minutes from time but there remained a few more twists.

Australia would knock a penalty into the corner after debutant Joe McCarthy was pinged for not rolling away but as the visiting backs piled into the maul they were caught offside.

All Ireland had to do at that point was control the line-out and kick the ball dead but they would be turned over one last time.

To the relief of all in the Aviva, Australia had one more error to come as they knocked on to end it.

