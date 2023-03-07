Ross Dillon leads RBAI to Medallion Shield win over Ballymena Academy

RBAI won their first Medallion Shield since 2016 — © Photo by DICKSON DIGITAL/John Di

RBAI have completed the first leg of what they hope will be a Ravenhill double by securing the Medallion Shield at Ulster Rugby HQ yesterday.

With the senior side due to contest the Schools’ Cup against Campbell College at the same venue on St Patrick’s Day, their younger counterparts led the way with a 10-7 victory over Ballymena Academy.

Captain Ross Dillon led the way for his side with a quickfire brace, helping them overcome an early deficit to claim a first title since a run of three-in-a-row between 2014-16.

Inst came into the tie heavily fancied having put in dominating performances in their opening rounds before impressing against Belfast rivals Campbell College in the Semi-Finals.

But it was Ballymena who took the lead. Having started the game on the front foot, they would get early reward for their efforts when lock Joshua Patterson powered his way over. Ben Collins converted to give his side the early 7-0 lead.

A dream start for last season’s beaten finalists, they would hold their lead until not long before the half.

But Dillon’s pair of scores before the turn, coming only minutes apart, would put RBAI ahead and, after a scoreless second-half, earned them a 35th title.

RBAI: M Elliott; A Harrower, C Patton, C O’Connor, A Purcell; J Power, S Clark; R Edmondson, R Dillon (capt), R Hamilton; O Walker, C Ballantine; Z Surphlis, C Davis, A Boyd.

Replacements: A Middleby, L Campbell, D Morrow, L McCausland, T Alderdice, O Howe-Joyce, P Elliott, J Hewitt

Ballymena Academy: B Wylie; B Collins, J Worthington, P Kane, H White; S McCready, O Collins; W Coffey, B Millar, P Harkness; J Paterson, J Casson; O Warwick, H Lamont, C Hargy (capt).

Replacements: P Thompson, A O’Hara, O Shaw, C Ritchie, K Bonnes, S Park, P Cochrane, R Wilson.