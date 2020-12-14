Rugby World Cup 2023 draw in full: Ireland set to face world champions South Africa in pool stage with daunting quarter-final to follow

Andy Farrell's side also know their potential quarter-final opponents

Ireland faced Scotland in the pool stage of the 2019 World Cup and face a repeat in the next edition.

Ireland are set to face world champions South Africa and Six Nations rivals Scotland in the pool stage of the 2023 World Cup.

The draw took place on Monday morning, 998 days before the tournament actually kicks off.

Completing Pool B will be two as yet known qualifiers; the runners-up of the European Championship and the other likely to be either Samoa or Tonga.

And with the tournament confirmed to follow the same structure as past editions, Ireland already know they'd face a daunting task in the last eight should they get there with either New Zealand or hosts France lying in wait.

Read more Classy Cheslin Kolbe was simply too good for Ulster and now European hopes are hanging by a thread

Ireland were among the second group of seedings this time around, the cut off in the World Rankings set as January 1 2020 after the coronavirus pandemic caused havoc with this year's Test schedule.

As a result, the top four seeds were 2019's semi-finalists - South Africa, New Zealand, England and Wales.

Ireland's meeting with South Africa will be a first at this tournament, while Scotland have been far more familiar foes after meetings in the pool stages at the 1991 World Cup and then again last time out in Japan.

Hosts France will be in the same pool as the All Blacks and Italy while the Welsh reward for that top seed status was to be paired with Australia and Fiji.

England will likely be the happiest of the top seeds after being drawn alongside Japan and Argentina.

Rugby World Cup 2023 draw in full

Pool A: New Zealand, France, Italy, Americas 1, Africa 1

Pool B: South Africa, Ireland, Scotland, Asia/Pacific 1, Europe 2

Pool C: Wales, Australia, Fiji, Europe 1, Final Qualifier Winner

Pool D: England, Japan, Argentina, Oceania 1, Americas 2

Here's the draw as it happened: