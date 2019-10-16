Rugby World Cup: Rob Herring flies out to Japan to replace injured Sean Cronin in injury blow for Ireland

Ulster hooker Rob Herring is flying out to Japan to join the Ireland squad (Brian Lawless/PA)

Sean Cronin's World Cup campaign has come to an end after the Ireland hooker suffered a neck injury in training.

The Leinster star featured in two of Ireland's World Cup pool matches, coming off the bench against Japan and Russia.

However Cronin, who has won 72 international caps, has now been sidelined and will be replaced by Ulster hooker Rob Herring ahead of the World Cup quarter-final against New Zealand.

Captain Rory Best is expected to start against the All Blacks, with Niall Scannell on the bench.

Herring has won eight caps for Ireland, with his last appearance coming in the World Cup warm-up games against Italy.