Schools are playing big role on way to top, claims Ulster star Nathan Doak

Ulster star says improved standards have boys conditioned for pro game

Nathan Doak missed out on the Schools Cup final but has played 18 times for Ulster

Given the two teams in contention, it would have been fun to be a fly on the wall in the Doak household in the lead-up to the second of the Danske Bank Schools’ Cup semi-finals.

On one side you had son Cameron, the starting loosehead for Wallace High, on the other was his father, former Ulster scrum-half and head coach Neil, a member of the coaching staff at Campbell College.

Chances are tactics weren’t being discussed over dinner the night before.

And in the middle of it all was Ulster scrum-half Nathan, Cameron’s elder brother, now moved out but still very invested thanks to the family WhatsApp group.

“It was good craic before the game and afterwards — I probably enjoyed it most not being involved because I was able to keep both of them going!” he laughs.

“It’s all settled now and it was nice to see, from my point of view, my dad involved with one team and my brother involved with the other. It was a win-win for me.”

Dad would win out over son, Campbell triumphing 28-6 to set up a final against Methodist College tomorrow back at Ravenhill, and Nathan will be back to watch the crown jewel in schools rugby, likely alongside many of his provincial team-mates.

“It was just nice to see the crowds back at (Ravenhill) and see the schools and how much it means to the kids to go out and play there,” he adds.

Of course, the elder Doak sibling has his own history with the Schools’ Cup and, unfortunately, it’s not a story that has a particularly happy ending.

After reaching the final with Wallace in 2020, and a particularly intriguing clash in prospect with Royal School Armagh, the 20-year-old had his dreams dashed by the Covid-19 pandemic, the growing threat of the virus seeing the decider postponed just five days before it was supposed to take place — the first time that had happened since World War II.

It’s still something that has a degree of frustration for Doak, although he insists he has largely made his peace with it.

“There was a bit of a chat about Covid but you never really expected it to affect you or end up coming over here,” recalls the Lisburn man, who played fly-half in that campaign for Wallace.

“There was a wee bit of hope it could be pushed back to summer but, unfortunately, it wasn’t played and it is what it is.

“The build-up was still the normal build-up to a Schools’ Cup final, playing the semi was still very special.”

Indeed, Doak feels worse for his team-mates than himself. While their one shot at playing in a final was taken away from them through circumstances out of their control, he has gone on to make 18 appearances for Ulster, most of them at Ravenhill.

“When I look at it now, I’m very lucky that I’ve gone on and progressed my career and get to play at (Ravenhill) quite regularly now. It’s different for those guys knowing they won’t get the chance again,” he admits.

“But it’s something we spoke about at our semi-final for a bit of motivation, that could have been our last game, you never know how things are going to go.

“Hopefully the guys this year look at that as ‘I mightn’t get another shot, you never know what might happen’ and they enjoy that moment and it’ll stay with them for the rest of their lives.”

It wasn’t all doom and gloom for that Wallace team, though. Alongside Doak, flanker Reuben Crothers and centre Ben Carson both received Academy contracts and are excelling for the Ireland Under-20s while Doak thrives in the URC and Champions Cup.

Nowadays players are coming out of school almost conditioned for the pro game, such has been the rise in standards, with schools boasting state-of-the-art gym facilities and training schedules regimented down to the nth degree.

From his experience, Doak thinks that kind of environment can be only positive for young players trying to make it at the top level — as long as they strike the right balance.

“There are a good few schools with top quality coaches and it is quite professional. They’re doing gym, S&C, all that to try and produce something special, and that is winning the Schools’ Cup,” he opines.

“Wallace definitely had a massive improvement in its whole rugby system. When I went there it didn’t have a gym, we were bringing in equipment, going into an old sports hall and lifting weights. Now they have a class facility. There’s been a huge improvement I’ve noticed and that’s pleasing because it can only help produce more players, and that’s good for Ulster Rugby.

“In Leinster it’s more serious, but it’s something you can only do when you’re in school, so there’s a huge buy-in and it’s so special when you do win it.

“I suppose the sacrifices that they make, and particularly the guys down in Leinster maybe more so than up here, they would consider it worth it because they do get to lift the trophy if they’re lucky enough. It’s about a balance.”