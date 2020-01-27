Schools' Cup draw in full: Royal School Armagh handed chance for Campbell revenge as holders Methody drawn away

Methody last season lifted the Schools' Cup trophy for the first time since 2014.

Who will follow 18/19 Methody captain Kevin McNaboe by lifting the trophy this season?

Royal School Armagh will have a chance to get early revenge on Campbell College in the last 16 of the Danske Bank Schools' Cup.

The pair will meet in a replay of last season's semi-final and the 2018 final, both of which were won by the Belfast school by small margins, current Ulster Academy star Conor Rankin scoring what proved to be the winning try on both occasions.

"We'll always back ourselves at home against anyone but if we've had a bogey team in recent years it's Campbell College," said Armagh coach Willie Faloon. "Conor (Rankin) in particular has broken our hearts twice in recent years with two late scores.

"It's a great draw but it's a tough one.

"We edged a game against them three days ago. It's been a disruptive enough season at times but we've been fairly good after Christmas."

Meanwhile, holders Methody will travel to face Cambridge House as 32-time winners RBAI host Belfast rivals BRA.

The last 16 ties are due to be played on or before Saturday 8 February. The quarter-finals are schedule for Saturday 22 February, with semis on 3/4 March and the final, as usual, on 17 February.

Danske Bank Schools' Cup last 16 draw

Ballyclare HS v Friends' School Lisburn

Royal School Armagh v Campbell College

Bangor GS v Wallace HS

Grosvenor GS v Enniskillen Royal GS

RBAI v BRA

Cambridge House v Methodist College

Down HS v Ballymena Academy

Coleraine GS v Sullivan Upper

Danske Bank Schools' Bowl quarter-final draw

Belfast HS v Dalriada School

Banbridge Academy v Rainey Endowed School

Limavady GS v Foyle College

Portadown College v Dromore HS

Matches to be played on or before Saturday 8 February

Danske Bank Schools' Trophy quarter-final draw

Omagh Academy v Strabane Academy

Regent House v Royal School Dungannon

Wellington College v Our Lady and St Patrick's College, Knock

Larne GS v Lurgan College

Matches to be played on or before Saturday 8 February