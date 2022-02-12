Schools’ Cup draw: RBAI to face Methody in first semi at Kingspan Stadium after quarter-final wins

Old rivals Methody and RBAI will clash in the semi-finals of the Danske Bank Schools' Cup after the competition's two most successful teams saw off Ballyclare High and Sullivan Upper respectively in the quarter-finals.

Methody saw 11 points from the boot of Ben McFarlane lead them to a 21-6 win at Ballyclare, while a comfortable 38-13 win for RBAI in Holywood set up a mouthwatering last-four meeting at Kingspan Stadium on March 1.

The winners of that game will take on either Campbell College or Wallace High in the final after they defeated Dromore High and Ballymena Academy respectively and will contest their semi-final at the same venue a day later.

Methody had the metronomic boot of McFarlane to thank for taking them into the semi-finals as he kept the scoreline ticking over in the second-half to keep Ballyclare at bay, and that allowed them to seal their progression late on in relative comfort.

Callum Cochrane had forged the hosts ahead early on, but he missed another kick before Lorcan Hanratty went over for Methody to have them 7-3 ahead at the break once X had converted. McFarlane and Alex Darrah traded penalties after the restart, but two more kicks from McFarlane pulled the Belfast school clear, with Chris Bradley's last-minute try just the icing on the cake as they march on to the last-four.

At Sullivan, RBAI ran in six tries to book their place at Kingspan Stadium, with Bryn Ward, Myles Lowe, Rory Stewart, Oliver Clark, Jamie Beattie and Jacob Boyd all crossing to go with four conversions from Josh Eagleson, with Sullivan's scores coming through a Rory Carson try and a conversion and a penalty from Conor McMaster, with Harry McKeown adding another penalty.

In what was considered the tie of the round, it was Wallace who edged out Ballymena in Lisburn as loosehead Cameron Doak, brother of Ulster scrum-half Nathan, scored two tries in a 12-7 victory.

The prop went over for the first two scores of the game, with fly-half Matthew Halliday converting the first, before Ballymena made it a game again when Daniel Vercoe-Rodgers went over for their only score late on, converted by Tristan Ferguson, but the home side held on for the victory.

Meanwhile, the scoreline might have looked a little one-sided but Dromore High put up a brave fight against Campbell College, but it was the Belfast school who progressed 26-8. Dromore had taken the lead through the boot of Nathan Hook, but tighthead prop Darragh Hanlon had Campbell ahead at half-time before the forward rumbled over again shortly after the restart for their second.

Matthew Heasley crossed for the visitors to close the gap to 12-8, but tries from Peter Caves and Zac Solomon saw the hosts stretch away late on, with Caves adding both conversions.Quarter-final results: Ballyclare High 6 Methodist College Belfast 21, Campbell College Belfast 26 Dromore High 8, Sullivan Upper 13 Royal Belfast Academical Institution 38, Wallace High 12 Ballymena Academy 7

Semi-final draw: Royal Belfast Academical Institution v Methodist College Belfast (March 1), Campbell College Belfast v Wallace High (March 2)

The line-up for the Danske Bank Subsidiary Shield was also confirmed:

Royal School Dungannon v Down High School

Regent/Royal School Armagh v Coleraine Grammar

The fixtures were confirmed after the following results in the quarter-final on Saturday the 12th of February:

Coleraine Grammar School 19-0 Foyle College

Enniskillen Royal GS 33-40 Royal School Dungannon

Down HS 33-18 Omagh Academy

Regent House v Royal School Armagh (Wed 16 Feb)

The following fixtures also took place in the semi final of the Danske Bank Schools' Bowl:

Belfast High School 21-10 Grosvenor GS

Rainey Endowed School 19-7 Bangor GS

The following fixtures also took place in the semi final of the Danske Bank Schools' Trophy:

Lurgan College 38-12 Cambridge House

Friends' School 10-26 Portadown College