Schools’ Cup final appearance isn’t ‘success’ for Campbell College… only the trophy will do for co-captain Tom Crowther

With their win over Wallace High yesterday, Campbell College have completed something of a collection of finals this year.

Their Medallion side play the Shield decider against Ballymena Academy next week, their Seconds and Thirds were both in finals last week and now the Firsts will contest their fourth Danske Bank Schools’ Cup showdown in the last six years on St Patrick’s Day when they meet Methodist College at Ravenhill.

To have such success at four different levels is an achievement in itself, but it’s not enough for Campbell, who have their sights set on bigger fry.

After their 28-6 win over Wallace yesterday, thoughts immediately turned to that decider against Belfast rivals Methody and a rematch of the 2019 final.

“Campbell’s a very special place because of the culture and the importance of the Schools’ Cup. Succeeding in it and the Medallion Shield is great, and to be able to get to the final of both of those is great,” explained joint-captain Tom Crowther.

“At the end of the day we want to win those finals — that’s success for us: adding to the trophy case. We know it’s great getting to this stage but the important thing is we get over the line and deliver some more trophies.”

Fellow joint-captain, hooker Zac Solomon, agreed, adding: “It’s what we expected from the start of the season, it’s where we want to be and it’s the goal of this team. The buzz about the team is very good and we have the right mindset about what we want to do.

“Tom spoke about Campbell and the buzz about the school and you could tell everyone was together today.”

It will be an interesting battle in the final between the strong forward play of Campbell — led by Solomon, lock Joe Hopes and No.8 Flynn Longstaff — and the swashbuckling backs of Methody, who tore RBAI apart in Tuesday’s first semi-final.

Then again, despite three backs crossing for tries, the conditions in yesterday’s semi-final didn’t allow Campbell to truly cut loose, as did a lack of accuracy in the first half, and they know they have more in reserve to offer on St Patrick’s Day.

“Wallace played very well, made life difficult for us. We just lacked accuracy in the green zone there and that allowed them to put a bit of pressure on us. We had to work very hard to get where we are in the end but we’re happy to be there,” said Campbell’s director of rugby Johnny Cupitt.

“There’s some dangerous guys out the back line for Methody, so we’ll have to improve from today. We need to be more effective with the ball and there are some areas around game management we need to improve, but we’re happy we ground it out and delighted to be in the final and this gives us a target to get ready.

“We’ve had a few battles with those guys, so it’s going to be a big task.”