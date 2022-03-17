Schools’ Cup Final: Ben McFarlane the Methody hero as superb second-half comeback earns them record 37th title with victory over Campbell

Ben McFarlane was the goal-kicking hero as Methody edged Campbell to win their 37th Schools’ Cup in the traditional St. Patrick’s Day showpiece.

A brilliantly entertaining game, fittingly so after a three-year absence due to the pandemic, saw momentum swing one way then the other throughout the game but was ultimately decided by McFarlane’s mighty late penalty.

The full-back scored the game’s final eight points, guiding his side back from a 17-7 deficit to win 20-17.

All in all there were four lead changes with Campbell taking the lead, Methody striking back, Campbell scoring tries either side of half-time before that dramatic final comeback.

Methodist College captain Peter O'Hagan lifts the Schools Cup after defeating Campbell College

There had been only three minutes gone when Campbell opened the scoring.

But Methody would strike back almost immediately. Attacking smartly down the blindside off a scrum, the forwards were quickly on the cusp of a score as they hammered the line but it was inside centre Lorcan Hanratty who eyed a gap to the side of the ruck and burst through to apply the finish.

McFarlane, whose kicking performance had been so impressive in the semi-final here two weeks ago, had no problem adding the extras.

Campbell threatened from a maul but Methody hooker Johnny O'Kane got in well over the ball to force a turnover.

It was the 2019 champions enjoying more of the ball but Campbell's well-organised defence was doing well to hold firm, especially in the face of a dynamic Methody back-row that were enjoying getting their hands on the ball.

With Zac Solomon proving an effective pest at the breakdown for Campbell, the east Belfast outfit would get their chance to steal into a lead when Methody were pinged for playing the ball from the ruck.

After a well-worked set-piece move featuring the towering lock Joe Hopes and Darragh Hanlon, it was Solomon himself charging for the line but the hooker was eventually crowded out in the corner and held up.

But three minutes before the turn, Campbell would take the lead. Off a good carry from Flynn Longstaff, Hopes made an extraordinary break, galloping through would-be tacklers and, although he was stopped tantalisingly close to the line, Campbell recycled quickly and Solomon crashed over having used Alexander Brennan outside him as a decoy.

With Caves' fine conversion making it 10-7, Campbell would carry their three-point advantage into the turn.

Three minutes after the restart, they would extend that lead further. A great rumble from the maul had given Campbell the momentum before scrum-half Johnny McCracken sharply broke away and Oliver Topping, who’d already made one fleet-footed break, finished things off on the charge.

Fellow wing Caves again was sure-footed with the conversion and Campbell had turned the game on its head in the minutes either side of the half.

Methody were resilient, though. Not deterred by a quite incredible try-saving tackle from Campbell’s full-back Lukas Kenny, Harry Palmer pushed over the line after a series of pick and goes under the shadow of the posts. McFarlane’s conversion meant it was once again a three-point game.

Into the last quarter of an hour, it was Methody asking all the questions but Campbell’s defence kept finding the answers, even in the face of some dangerous looking mauls.

But players began cramping up and the temperature dropped, it was just after the hour mark when McFarlane tied the scores with a successful penalty when Campbell were caught offside.

And it would be the same man who, as the clock ticked just beyond the 67th minute, would land the telling blow from the tee once again.

