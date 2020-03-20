Schools' Cup final will not be played as Wallace HS and Royal School Armagh to share trophy

The Schools' Cup will go unfinished for just the second time in its history and a first time in over 100 years.

Only once before, in 1911, has the competition been left uncompleted but yesterday's cancellation of all domestic fixtures due to the outbreak of the coronavirus included the showpiece schoolboy finals, leaving the pupils of Royal School Armagh and Wallace High understandably devastated.

RSA were aiming for a first title since 2004 while the Lisburn outfit were gunning for their first ever crown.

While last week's suspension of the domestic season had ensured that the final would not take place in its traditional St. Patrick's Day slot, there had been hope that the game could be played later in year.

That was the case during the year of the foot and mouth outbreak in 2001, although the final only had to be delayed just over two weeks on that occasions as Methody went on to beat RBAI.

This year, the start of the university term in September having been talked about as a cut-off point but instead, the schools were informed last night that the game would be cancelled.

As per the IRFU's release, finals not played will be shared between the two teams, meaning a first split title in the competition since a drawn final in 1996 saw Methody and Regent each take a share of the spoils.