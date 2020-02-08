Schools' Cup quarter-final draw: Methody to host Sullivan in last eight
Holder Methodist College will host Sullivan Upper in the quarter-final of the Danske Bank Schools' Cup after the draw took place on Saturday.
Elsewhere, Inst will welcome either Ballyclare High School or Friends while Royal School Armagh go to Ballymena Academy and Enniskillen Royal are at Wallace High School in Lisburn.
The quarter-final ties will be played on or before Saturday, February 22.
In the Subsidiary Shield quarters, Campbell College will go to Cambridge House while BRA are at Down High. Coleraine host Grosvenor Grammar while Ballyclare or Friends will welcome Bangor Grammar.
Methody enjoyed safe passage through to the last eight of the Cup on Saturday morning by easing past Cambridge House 32-0 in Ballymena, while Sullivan secured a more nervy 27-19 win at Coleraine Grammar School.
Inst, who beat BRA 47-7, will have to wait to discover their opponents as Ballyclare and Friends are set for a replay after drawing 17-17.
Armagh smashed last year's runners-up Campbell College 34-6 with a convincing display in the Orchard County and their last eight opponents Ballymena Academy romped to victory at Down High.
Ennkillen Royal nilled Grosvenor Grammar while Wallace High School enjoyed a 30-point win in Bangor.
Schools' Cup quarter-final draw
Ballymena Academy v Royal School Armagh
Methodist College Belfast v Sullivan Upper
RBAI v Ballyclare HS / Friends School Lisburn
Wallace High School v Enniskillen Royal
Subsidiary Shield quarter-final draw
Down High School v BRA
Coleraine Grammar School v Grosvenor Grammar
Ballyclare HS / Friends School Lisburn v Bangor Grammar
Cambridge House v Campbell College
Schools' Cup last 16 results in full
Ballyclare High School 17-17 Friends' School Lisburn
Royal School Armagh 34-6 Campbell College
Bangor Grammar School 6-36 Wallace High School
Grosvenor Grammar School 0-40 Enniskillen Royal Grammar School
RBAI 47-12 BRA
Cambridge House 0-32 Methodist College Belfast
Down High School 12-51 Ballymena Academy
Coleraine Grammar School 19-27 Sullivan Upper School