Schools' Cup quarter-final draw: Methody to host Sullivan in last eight

Who will follow 18/19 Methody captain Kevin McNaboe by lifting the trophy this season?

Holder Methodist College will host Sullivan Upper in the quarter-final of the Danske Bank Schools' Cup after the draw took place on Saturday.

Elsewhere, Inst will welcome either Ballyclare High School or Friends while Royal School Armagh go to Ballymena Academy and Enniskillen Royal are at Wallace High School in Lisburn.

The quarter-final ties will be played on or before Saturday, February 22.

In the Subsidiary Shield quarters, Campbell College will go to Cambridge House while BRA are at Down High. Coleraine host Grosvenor Grammar while Ballyclare or Friends will welcome Bangor Grammar.

Methody enjoyed safe passage through to the last eight of the Cup on Saturday morning by easing past Cambridge House 32-0 in Ballymena, while Sullivan secured a more nervy 27-19 win at Coleraine Grammar School.

Inst, who beat BRA 47-7, will have to wait to discover their opponents as Ballyclare and Friends are set for a replay after drawing 17-17.

Armagh smashed last year's runners-up Campbell College 34-6 with a convincing display in the Orchard County and their last eight opponents Ballymena Academy romped to victory at Down High.

Ennkillen Royal nilled Grosvenor Grammar while Wallace High School enjoyed a 30-point win in Bangor.

Schools' Cup quarter-final draw

Ballymena Academy v Royal School Armagh

Methodist College Belfast v Sullivan Upper

RBAI v Ballyclare HS / Friends School Lisburn

Wallace High School v Enniskillen Royal

Subsidiary Shield quarter-final draw

Down High School v BRA

Coleraine Grammar School v Grosvenor Grammar

Ballyclare HS / Friends School Lisburn v Bangor Grammar

Cambridge House v Campbell College

Schools' Cup last 16 results in full

Ballyclare High School 17-17 Friends' School Lisburn

Royal School Armagh 34-6 Campbell College

Bangor Grammar School 6-36 Wallace High School

Grosvenor Grammar School 0-40 Enniskillen Royal Grammar School

RBAI 47-12 BRA

Cambridge House 0-32 Methodist College Belfast

Down High School 12-51 Ballymena Academy

Coleraine Grammar School 19-27 Sullivan Upper School