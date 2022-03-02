Schools’ Cup semi-final: Campbell College feeling end of year ‘buzz’ as Wallace High School embrace underdog tag

Should Campbell College triumph over Wallace High today in the second of the Danske Bank Schools’ Cup semi-finals and reach their fourth final in the last six years, then it would be the ideal ending to a busy few weeks for the school’s rugby teams.

Next week their Medallion side go for Shield glory against Ballymena Academy after beating RBAI in their semi-final. Their 2nd XV recently made the final of their Plate but lost to MCB while, at the same time, their 3rd XV won the Subsidiary final against Ballyclare High.

So with three of their four senior teams reaching their finals, all that’s left is for their 1st XV to follow suit at Kingspan Stadium this afternoon.

Head of Rugby Johnny Cupitt said: “This time of year we’re lucky it’s always a busy period for us. It’s brilliant, there’s a real buzz around the school.”

But in order to have success throughout the school, it can’t just be down to the luck of having a good crop of players year after year. The kind of success they are experiencing is down to having good structures in place to continually develop talent into perennial Cup contenders.

“We invest a lot of time in the younger teams and you hopefully prosper from that. But we’re so lucky that we have guys with a lot of time and commitment and passion for the school and for rugby,” explained Cupitt.

“And our coaches do such a great job. We have the likes of Richie McMaster, who plays All-Ireland rugby, and James McKinney with the 2nd XV, which is a big help. John Creighton has come in from Blackrock and he’s been a huge help with the forwards.

“Doaky (Neil Doak) is in there, it’s been great to have him in for coaching education but also the non-playing staff throughout make a huge difference as well and make the whole club tick.”

Campbell have eased through so far, easily accounting for Down High and then battling past Dromore High, and will look to players such as Ireland under-age players like hooker Zac Solomons and No.8 Flynn Longstaff in their bid to meet MCB in the decider, while Joe Hopes and Oli McCauley can also have says.

“Dromore were hugely physical, we knew they were going to be a tough side and 26-8 flattered us on the day. In that regard, that was a great test and we came through that,” added Cupitt.

“We’re ready for a performance. We’ve been waiting for this semi-final now and we feel like we’re in a good place.”

Meanwhile, Wallace High coach Derek Suffern has once and for all answered the question as to whether his team are still haunted by missing out on playing the 2020 final by insisting they put it behind them as soon as it happened.

Only two of this year’s team — Finn Rankin and Cameron Doak, who will face dad Neil as part of the CCB coaching staff — played in that team and Suffern claims it’s not something they even mention before games.

“That’s long gone, to be honest. Because it was out of our control, it didn’t really get to me personally as much as if we had lost it because we hadn’t performed well. I put it to bed pretty much after it happened,” he said.

The previous meeting between these two schools earlier this year fell in favour of Campbell and, although he will be able to call upon the likes of Doak, Matthew Crowe, Charlie Beattie and Matthew Halliday, Suffern knows they won’t be favoured by many to reverse that result today.

“The players are aware we’re underdogs,” he added.

“Whenever you play teams earlier in the year you get a feel for where you are in that pecking order. When we played those three teams we were beaten quite well, you go into the next game as underdogs.

“We haven’t focused on it massively but we are aware of it and it takes that pressure off us. Whatever we do (today) will be a bonus.”