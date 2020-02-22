Schools' Cup semi-final draw: Holders Methody to face Wallace after last eight victory over Sullivan

Methody, RBAI, Armagh and Wallace through to final four

Methody will take on Wallace in the semi-final of the Danske Bank Schools' Cup after the Belfast side's quality shone through on a wet and windy quarter-final morning at Pirrie Park.

It was the hosts who showed the greater nous in defence and attack, ultimately securing a three-try 15-5 success over a Sullivan Upper side who failed to make their own periods of pressure count.

Elsewhere, Royal School Armagh edged their hosts Ballymena Academy 17-14, while Wallace High School and RBAI both moved into the final four, Wallace beating Enniskillen Royal 19-10 and RBAI seeing off Friends 52-12.

Royal School Armagh will play RBAI in the first semi-final on Tuesday, March 3 at Kingspan Stadium, with Methody and Wallace to meet at the same ground a day later. Both games kick-off at 2.30pm.

Schools' Cup semi-final draw

Royal School Armagh v RBAI - Tuesday 3 March

Wallace HS v Methodist College - Wednesday 4 March

Both games kick off at 2.30pm at Kingspan Stadium. Winners of the first semi-final will have use of the home dressing room for the final.

Report: Methody 15-5 Sullivan Upper

There were difficult conditions at Pirrie Park on Saturday morning but Methody were the team to provide the necessary quality at the key moments to seal a 15-5 success.

Adam Reid, Dan Dougan and Callum Davidson touched down for the hosts, while Zac Monaghan scored for Sullivan.

"We’re really pleased for the boys because they stuck at it and stuck to the game-plan," said Stephen Lindsay, Methody assistant coach.

“We have to give full credit to Sullivan for playing so well in these conditions and they made it really hard for us.”

The hosts deserved their 5-0 half-time advantage if, for nothing else, their work at the scrum and defensive doggedness to rip the ball any time Sullivan reached the 22.

Methody got their reward for a spell of pressure midway through the half as captain Adam Reid picked the ball from the back of the scrum and nipped in at the blindside, picking a hole in the defence to touch down the only score of the half.

Sullivan had been camped inside the hosts' half for the first 10 minutes but couldn't hold onto the ball at the crucial moments despite good work from the outstanding Harry Sheridan.

The blustering, drizzly conditions were not conducive to flowing rugby and as the game wore on, that became more evident.

The second half was even more fraught with errors as Sullivan's early pressure once again failed to pay off.

An impressive Adam Whiteside kick found touch in the corner and when Methody's throw was crooked, a dangerous scrum was awarded to the visitors.

The managed to work the ball across the line to Sheridan but Methody once again showed the defensive steel that was key to this result, holding out until they were awarded a penalty to clear the danger.

As the pressure was mounting, something of a turning point arrived as a high Methody clearance was followed up with a crunching tackle, forcing Sullivan to surrender possession on the halfway line.

The hosts stormed upfield, where they would remain until lock Adam McNamee touched down their second try, carried over by a superb maul that marched relentlessly from the 22 to the try line for 10-0.

The Sullivan backs finally produced an incisive move with a few minutes left on the clock and when full-back Zac Monaghan went over, hope was birthed.

It didn't last long, however, as Methody dashed into the 22 from the restart and, after working a scrum from a penalty, pushed their way to the line, where Callum Davidson went over to clinch a 15-5 success.

“The conditions were tough and we played them well for a while but we just made too many mistakes. You can’t make any mistakes against a team like Methody," concluded Sullivan head coach Adam Craig.

