Schools' Cup semi-final: Methody smash Belfast rivals RBAI at Kingspan Stadium to reach St Patrick's Day decider

Royal Belfast Academical Institution 15-43 Methodist College Belfast

Myles Lowe is tackled by Patrick Fullarton-Healy during the Danske Bank Ulster Schools’ Cup Semi-Final between RBAI and MCB at Kingspan Stadium, Ravenhill Park, Belfast, Northern Ireland. Photo: John Dickson/DICKSONDIGITAL

After a two-year absence from the famous old home of Ulster Rugby, the Danske Bank Schools’ Cup returned to these grounds with a bang as the two most successful sides in the competition’s history served up fittingly entertaining fare.

The 43-15 scoreline in Methody’s favour did not tell the full story of RBAI’s part to play in proceedings, with the beaten side having trailed by only seven at half-time before Methody, backed by a number of stand-out performances, seized control in the second-half.

The first points came after only seven minutes and from there the pace didn’t drop until the final stages when Methody had the game won.

After a series of early scrums, Methody number eight Michael Crothers made a scything line-break off the base and, in the ensuing scramble, RBAI were guilty of a high tackle.

Methody full-back Ben McFarlane was accurate from the tee to register the game’s first points. They would certainly not be his last.

But RBAI struck back immediately. A penalty awarded on the ensuing restart was knocked to the corner and having claimed the line-out the side’s pack set off on an almighty rumble towards the line that was only halted by the blast of referee Henry Richmond’s whistle to signal the score.

It was no surprise, then, to see the boys in black and yellow angle another penalty towards touch and go again soon after. This time it was Callum Simms up to claim Oliver Clark’s accurate dart from touch but just when another score looked inevitable, the maul splintered and Jacob Boyd was pinged for a double movement as he stretched for the line.

Methody would retake the lead after a quarter of an hour of what was turning into an absorbing contest. Moving the ball slickly along the backs with Ulster Schools’ under-18 full-back McFarlane joining the line, Nicky Wells’ side worked the space will for winger Joe Dickson down the left.

The number 11 still had plenty to do from there, stepping inside the cover after having to check his stride and finished well in the corner. McFarlane’s brilliant conversion made it 10-5.

The pace of Methody’s play was striking, both in the presentation and readiness of their ball at the ruck, and in the footwork of their sparkling backs when possession came their way, but it was all through the forwards that the second score came.

After a breakdown penalty, Patrick Fullarton-Healy got up well to claim the line-out before lock Ryan Kidd was barged over in the maul.

Ten minutes from the break, Josh Eagleson punished a Methody offside in front of the posts to keep his side within a converted score.

Dogged defence deep in their own territory was keeping RBAI in touch as half-time loomed, but, after a tip tackle saw them temporarily reduced to 14 men, Methody opted for the scrum and attacked off the set-piece with openside Josh Stevens the man to take advantage of the superior numbers in attack.

Another fine conversion from McFarlane nudged the score out to 22-8.

RBAI had fight by the bucket-load though and, with the last action of the half, would strike back once again. Again it came courtesy of the set-piece. This time it was Myles Lowe plucking the line-out throw from the air and, while the maul was stopped just short, the alert Daniel Moore was on hand to scoop up and crash over.

After a hugely entertaining half, there was just one try in it.

Two minutes after the restart, though, and Methody were over again with Dickson bagging a second after great work from Harry Palmer. In what was turning into a quite incredible afternoon with the boot, the touchline conversion again proved no problem from McFarlane.

The spirited RBAI side would get no closer.

Methody’s elusive Lorcan Hanratty, the Ulster Schools’ under-19s centre, was next to glide through the defence before a well-worked move saw replacement wing Liam Black score in the corner.

As the coaches went to their benches and players began cramping on the expansive grounds of BT6, the pace slowed somewhat but Methody had already done more than enough to show they’ll be a huge challenge for either Campbell College or Wallace on St. Patrick’s Day.

Here's the game as it happened on Adam McKendry's live blog: