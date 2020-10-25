Sensational five-try first half sets Ulster up for bonus point success over Dragons to maintain unbeaten start

Playing in an empty ground, there wasn't much sense of occasion to things as Dan McFarland's men wrapped up the bonus-point before even half an hour had elapsed against over-matched opponents before taking their foot off the gas in the second-half.

The Welsh region haven't won in Belfast since 2008 and never looked like breaking that run here when missing their international contingent. While Dean Ryan's men were much improved after the turn, the game was long over by the time they made any impression on the contest.

Louis Ludik scored twice while Marcel Coetzee, Sean Reidy and Eric O'Sullivan also went over in a five-try first half that, coupled with the deserted terraces, gave much of the game the look of a training exercise.

While they would manage only one score in the second-half through Alan O'Connor, the job was done by scoring early often.

Dragons came into the game with the worst performing line-out in the league and would be made to pay for a misfire with only four minutes on the clock.

O'Connor got up to steal Richard Hibbard's second throw of the day and, after the third good moment from Stewart Moore of the early going, Marcell Coetzee was not going to be stopped from close range.

A jackal penalty from fit-again Ollie Griffiths allowed Dragons to get on the board with a penalty but, once again in close contact, Coetzee would create the try rather than score it this time, with two subtle touches featuring in the build-up to Eric O'Sullivan burrowing over.

While Griffiths was providing something akin to a one man resistance for the Dragons, with his team-mates falling off tackles to such a degree that Sean Reidy could ignore the three men over his shoulder when waltzing through a trio of blue jerseys for Ulster's third, it wasn't to much avail.

The hosts wrapped up the bonus-point a tick beyond the half-hour mark when Louis Ludik was over in the corner, again launched from a line-out in the opposition '22'.

Whether it was Alan O'Connor, Sean Reidy or Marty Moore, the inside passes from Ulster's forwards - a real focus over the past few seasons - were creating all sorts of holes in the Dragons' rearguard and the game was over long before half-time even came into view. Ulster had been clinical, their visitors error-prone and ill-disciplined and the last 50 minutes of a sleepy Sunday contest were to be played out devoid of drama.

Indeed, even when Dan McFarland's men didn't get it right they could do no wrong.

Another scrum penalty - neither Dragons set-piece better than the other - followed by another line-out and another swift strike play had all gone to plan but Matt Faddes offload from the touchline was batted down by the Dragons only to bounce up and hit Ludik in the face.

Rather than thwart the attack though, the ball ricocheted beyond the whitewash to allow the South African to dot down. Ulster's number 11 had scored three tries over the past three seasons but had two in 40 minutes here.

With John Cooney nailing his fifth conversion from five attempts to leave the score 35-3 at the turn, it was hard to see how the opening half could have gone any better for Ulster.

Dragons would improve in the second-half as the game broke up, importantly shoring up their faltering set-piece, but still offered little threat to the Ulster line, even when facing 14 men after Matt Faddes was sent to the bin.

It was at the very end of the yellow-card period that they eventually worked their way over thanks to Ashton Hewitt but the score only seemed to serve as a reminder to Ulster that they were still in a PRO14 game, Alan O'Connor barging his way through in response soon after.

The Dragons would have the last word, though. Replacement Jamie Roberts finishing off a fine attack launched from well inside their own '22' with the clock gone red. By that stage, of course, Ulster had won the game well over an hour prior. Next week's trip to Cardiff figures to offer something more akin to a contest

