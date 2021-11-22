Silence from Orange Order after members attend Tweed’s funeral

New twist in row over tributes to paedophile as it’s learned pallbearers wore collarettes

The Orange Order will not be commenting after some of its members participated in the funeral of paedophile David Tweed.

Members of the former rugby star’s lodge wore collarettes while carrying the 61-year-old’s coffin at the service in Co Antrim last month.

The order of service at Hebron Free Presbyterian Church in Ballymoney featured a picture of the former DUP and TUV councillor at an Orange march.

Last week Tweed’s stepdaughter Amanda Brown, one of the pervert’s victims, said she was hurt by those unionist politicians who, by paying tribute to him, had shown “massive disrespect” to those who had suffered at his hands.

When the Belfast Telegraph asked Orange grand secretary Rev Meryvn Gibson if the Order regretted its perceived role in Tweed’s send-off, he declined to be drawn on the issue, saying: “We have no comment to make.”

The father-of-four made more than 30 appearances for Ulster and was capped four times for Ireland after he made his international debut against France in the 1995 Five Nations championship.

Three prominent unionist politicians — Ian Paisley and Meryvn Storey of the DUP, and TUV leader Jim Allister — paid tribute to Tweed following his death in a motorcycle accident on October 28.

Tweed’s reputation as a wife beater was already well-known, with the Dunloy man having admitted in court to hitting former spouse Margaret.

He was jailed for child sex abuse in 2012. His convictions were quashed by the Court of Appeal in October 2016. He had served four years of an eight-year sentence.

Since his death, however, several members of his family have come forward to say they had been abused by him as young children.

Tweed’s sister Hazel McAllister (59) told Sunday World newspaper there were “lots of things still to come out” about her brother.

She also criticised the sentence given to him, and said he should “still be in jail for what he did”.

Following Tweed’s death both Mr Allister and Mr Storey said he was a “larger than life character”.

While DUP MP Mr Paisley said he was “shocked and saddened” to hear of his passing.

Mr Paisley and Mr Storey have not retracted their tributes to the disgraced former councillor, who left the DUP to join the TUV in 2007. In a statement to the BBC, however, Mr Allister rejected the idea that he had no sympathy for victims of crime.

Waiving her right to anonymity, Ms Brown, who was abused by Tweed from the age of eight, told BBC Radio Ulster’s Talkback: “I feel it’s one thing passing on condolences to the family, but to then honour him as a great man, I didn’t think that was okay. They should have been more careful with how they were addressing the situation.”

Mr Allister had expressed condolences to Tweed’s family and friends, described him as a larger than life character who was widely known, and noted his family was deeply rooted and respected in the Ballymoney/Dunloy community.

“What is it in that with which the BBC takes issues?” he asked the broadcaster. “Moreover, the BBC has broadcast false assertions that I have no empathy with victims of crime. I repudiate that most serious calumny.

“Unlike the BBC, apparently, I accept that Mr Tweed was acquitted on appeal in respect of criminal charges under the rule of law; such does matter.”