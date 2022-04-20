2023 Six Nations fixtures revealed - Ireland to face England at home in St Patrick's weekend showdown

The 2023 Six Nations fixture list has been revealed, with Ireland set to kick off the tournament against Wales in Cardiff.

Andy Farrell's side are involved in the first game on the opening weekend on February 4, and are also scheduled to play in the curtain raiser seven days later on February 11, as Ireland host France at the Aviva Stadium.

Both of those games kick off at 14.15. Ireland then have a break week before travelling to Rome to face Italy on February 25 in yet another 14.15 start.

Another week off follows before a Sunday clash against Scotland in Murrayfield on March 12. Ireland finish off their campaign with the last game on Super Saturday, in what promises to be a cracking encounter with England at the Aviva Stadium on March 18.

Ireland last won a Six Nations title when they completed a Grand Slam in 2018, but will have high hopes after securing a Triple Crown in 2021.

Ireland's Six Nations fixtures :