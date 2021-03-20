Aki red can't spoil result as Ireland finish Six Nations with emphatic victory over rivals England

Keith Earls races clear on his way to scoring a try against England (Niall Carson - Pool/Getty Images)

All tournament, Ireland have been telling whoever would listen that they are on the right track under Andy Farrell.

Today, they backed the talk up with hard evidence.

This was the best Irish performance of Farrell's fourteen games in charge. Indeed, not since England arrived in Dublin in February 2019 and knocked Joe Schmidt’s team off the rails have they managed such a complete display; one that should now form the template for this team.

Ultimately, they didn't achieve what they wanted to in this Six Nations but they didn't let it bother them as they celebrated at the finish.

Nothing heals Irish wounds like comprehensively beating England.

It meant more given the recent history between the teams. Eddie Jones' side had bullied Ireland in the last four matches, but the men in green drew a line in the sand today.

In any other circumstances the focus would be on Bundee Aki after he assumed the dubious honour of becoming the first Irish international to be sent off twice, but Ireland were 20 points in front when he saw red and England were already ready for home.

After spending the entire tournament fending off doubts about their attacking game, Ireland produced two first-half tries of supreme quality to give themselves the lead, while they backed it up with a controlled and disciplined display that made a mockery of the insulting comments from the opposition coaching team in the build-up.

Captain Johnny Sexton kicked 22 points, meaning he managed 25 out of 26 efforts from the tee during the tournament, and in doing so he did his Lions chances the world of good.

Robbie Henshaw was immense, Tadhg Beirne the team’s player of the Championship and, on his final day in green, CJ Stander delivered the type of physically aggressive display that has been the hallmark of his 51 caps.

The image of him running over Billy Vunipola in the build-up to Jack Conan’s try will endure.

Both teams were forced into late changes, with Eddie Jones forced into a backline reshuffle by Max Malins’ withdrawal. Elliot Daly switched to full-back as Ollie Lawrence came in at No 13, while Ross Byrne came on to the Irish bench after Billy Burns picked up a calf injury.

England started stronger, Maro Itoje turned Tadhg Furlong over, Conor Murray got caught on the wrong side of a ruck and, when the men in white had moved into position, Furlong hit the maul early and Owen Farrell made no mistake in punishing the ill-discipline.

Seconds later, Anthony Watson forced another penalty off Jacob Stockdale and Farrell went to the corner.

It looked ominous, but Ireland survived as Iain Henderson held Itoje up over the line from the initial maul and Kyle Sinckler pushed too early at the 5m scrum. Sexton kicked the free-kick to touch and, when England tried to go wide, Robbie Henshaw rushed up and with the help of Aki he executed a choke tackle on George Ford to win the ball back.

This time, Sexton went to the air and Henshaw nailed Daly and when England killed the ball the out-half levelled the scores.

Murray needed Aki to bail him out when he misjudged a Garryowen under his posts and despite losing Dave Kilcoyne to a nasty head injury it was Ireland who struck for the first try.

Mako Vunipola’s neck roll on Murray handed them the field-position and finally their much-maligned set-piece attack delivered a beauty of a try.

Rob Herring went over the top where Jack Conan did brilliantly to beat Tom Curry to the ball and before he was smashed the Leinster No 8 popped the ball down basketball style to Earls who arced around Jonny May to finish superbly.

Farrell reduced the lead from the tee as Ireland coughed up a maul penalty, but Sexton cancelled that out as the older Vunipola brother dropped a scrum after Tadhg Beirne brilliantly turned it over on Itoje.

England’s problems at scrum-time continued and again Ireland made them pay with a try of immense quality.

Conan scored it with a clever pick and go that caught the scrambling English napping and the No 8 had played a huge role in a build-up that saw them go from touchline to touchline, Hugo Keenan recover a Sexton bomb brilliantly and Aki throw some superb long passes.

It was Ireland’s scorer of the tournament so far. Sexton converted and Ireland led by 14 at the break.

Jones responded by hooking Mako Vunipola and hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie and, while his side came out of the dressing-room with plenty of intent their discipline undid their enthusiasm.

Ireland thought they’d scored as Earls brilliantly touched down Sexton’s chip, but a Cian Healy knock-on in the build-up saw it chalked off and the hosts had to settle for captain knocking a penalty over as the ref went back for an off the ball tackle.

Things kept going from bad to worse for England. Jones took off George Ford and then lost Farrell to a head injury. That meant scrum-half Dan Robson had to step in at out-half for the last 23 minutes.

Tadhg Furlong blew Ellis Genge away at scrum-time to set his captain up for a handy penalty that he knocked over with ease.

Twenty points up, Ireland were in cruise control but Aki’s high shot on Billy Vunipola brought about some self-induced turbulence.

Seconds after the red card, Ben Youngs skipped past Stockdale to narrow the gap but Daly could’t convert and Ireland responded well with a long set of phases that led to Sexton’s fifth successful penalty which struck the post on the way over.

England needed a score, but as Robson threatened to break Ryan Baird hauled him back in. A couple of penalties later and Sexton stretched the lead again.

Late English pressure meant Ireland finished with 13 men as Murray picked up a yellow card and May pulled a consolation try back with 90 seconds on the clock.

The last sting of a dying wasp barely scratched Ireland who now know what they can achieve when they get it right.

