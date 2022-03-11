Andy Farrell insists Eddie Jones’ mind games will not become a distraction ahead of Ireland’s trip to England

Two coaches with a shared history will go head to head tomorrow when Ireland meet England having again spent the build-up showing their faith in very different approaches.

Eddie Jones and Andy Farrell’s association goes back to their time at Saracens 16 years ago, when the now-England coach had his Irish counterpart as a player.

Farrell has spoken warmly of their time together in the past but whatever he took from the experience, it has certainly not informed his stance on media relations.

Jones has always relished the pre-game mind-games, using his press conferences to shape the week’s agenda and presumably subscribing to the idea that he can put his team ahead before the game even kicks off.

This week that has entailed hyping up Ireland to the extreme. Starting out by calling Farrell’s men the most cohesive side in the world, he upped the ante again yesterday with tales of his jaunt to a cafe.

"What I do know is they’re red-hot favourites,” Jones told journalists.

“I went to the coffee shop yesterday and the girl says, ‘That Irish team must be good, all their ex-players think they’re going to win the game and all the ex-England players think they’re going to win the game. They must be a pretty good team. How are you feeling?’

“I said, ‘Just give me the coffee please.’”

Whether this exchange was genuine or apocryphal, Jones shared it for a reason. Farrell, in contrast, does not go in for such methods.

“I don’t know what it is,” he said when asked about Jones’ insistence that Ireland were favourites for the Twickenham clash. “I don’t know what it is and I don’t care, to be fair.

"Doesn't bother me whatsoever. I don't see what it does for or against you, it's just about us preparing properly.

"I also know that Eddie has said plenty of times in the past that praise makes you weak. We make sure that we take care of our own house and prepare properly over the coming days and be ready to perform.”

While Farrell does not bite back in such instances, nor does he find Jones’ behaviour in the build-up to such Tests unseemly.

"I love Eddie’s comments,” he stressed. “I love reading them. I think it’s great for the game. I love his character and charisma, I’ve learned a lot off him.

“I’ve worked under him. I’ve been a captain of a side for him. I’ve been in his company, but in answer to your question, I don’t see the need. I don’t see the need.

"I don’t get it sometimes but I like reading it. I think it’s intriguing.”

When these sides last met, there was a sense that Farrell was the one in need of a result, one his side duly achieved and they’ve lost just once since.

This week, it is Jones feeling the pressure with England having failed to impress in this championship despite winning two of their three games.

"Obviously the outside noise creeps in every now and again but it’s up to you to realise what is going to make your team better and that is you just being yourself,” added Farrell.

“So, I suppose experience just allows you to bat away the noise and get on with the job in hand. Eddie is the most experienced man in world rugby at that.”