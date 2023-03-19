Andy Farrell still has food for thought even after tasting Six Nations success with Ireland

As the Fields of Athenry echoed around the Aviva Stadium, heralding the start of a party that had been some 75 years in the making, 51,000 people rose to salute a side making a compelling case to be the best to have ever worn the green jersey.

Their first Grand Slam won on home soil since 1948 may not have been finished off in the most emphatic of fashions – the 29-16 win over a 14-man England certainly their least convincing of what has been a strikingly dominant campaign – but looked at as a whole, it has been a massively impressive feat.

No clean sweep comes easily, their historic scarcity in this part of the world a testament to that, but such has been the manner of this 2023 vintage it underlined the side’s status as the number one ranked team in the world.

While focus will quickly shift to the World Cup, it is worth reflecting on the elements that made this such a successful campaign for the champions.

1. Overcoming adversity

It’s been repeated so often over the course of this championship that it feels on the verge of parody but it is incredible how Andy Farrell’s “no excuses” mindset has permeated through his squad from the top down. A squad that once felt micro-managed have been freed up with the net result a real comfort in chaos. Ireland have become masters of making molehills out of mountains.

Consider again the circumstances around their Round Four win in Murrayfield. While Scotland’s own championship has perhaps been coloured by their laboured win over Italy, not to mention England’s struggles since that Round One win, to win that game with a prop scrummaging at hooker and a flanker throwing into the line-out really was a quite incredible feat.

Even on Saturday, the ability to win – and in the end win well even acknowledging their opponent’s red card – while far from their best is a quality that should not be overlooked.

2. Squad building

Ireland used 33 players in the victorious campaign, the last of which was Ulster’s Kieran Treadwell who made his first appearance of the championship when replacing Ryan Baird from the bench in the 73rd minute.

Perhaps the most impressive element of this campaign was how Ireland seemed to not miss a beat despite who was or was not available.

Having seemed to have a relatively clean bill of health coming in, five of the presumed first-choice ‘23’ were out for the Wales game and there was little easing of the injury situation thereafter.

In all, Cian Healy, Rob Herring, Dan Sheehan, Ronan Kelleher, Tadhg Furlong, Finlay Bealham, Tadhg Beirne, Iain Henderson, Jamison-Gibson Park, Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose were all ruled out of at least one game.

Johnny Sexton (France), Hugo Keenan (England) and Caelan Doris (Scotland) all missed a significant chunk of time through in-game injury too.

Although James Ryan, Josh van der Flier, Mack Hansen and James Lowe did play every minute of the campaign, how this side continued to roll along regardless of personnel rendered moot any argument of “irreplaceable players.”

While the side’s bench has arguably never had greater impact on games. They righted unsteady ships against Wales and England to bookend the championship and in between made a real habit of lifting things.

All that points strongly to the strengths of both the systems and coaching.

3. Environment

Plenty of players who have been around the Ireland set-up for a decade or more have cited this as the best environment that they’ve ever been a part of.

For all the success of the Joe Schmidt era, it was evidently a challenging camp to be a part of with the Kiwi’s forensic eye for detail and exacting standards found to be exhausting regardless of the results. Farrell, in contrast, has been credited with changing the atmosphere.

“Faz is massive in understanding how you feel about your personal life, your family life, how you’re playing,” said Ulster skipper Iain Henderson last month.

“And he’s huge on ensuring everyone is where they want to be and doing what they want to do, and as long as that’s the case it’s an environment that – you can ask any player – you want to be involved in.”

In a competition where the margins are often so fine, such intangibles cannot be overlooked.

4. Ticket to success

Farrell himself would be quick to note the contributions of those underneath him on the coaching ticket.

Coming from a defensive background, he’ll surely appreciate the work of Simon Easterby in designing a defence that allowed just six tries in five games when the next best record in the championship stood at 12.

Even in what has been characterised as an off day on Saturday, England weren’t credited with a single line-break.

Mike Catt, who was perhaps most heavily criticised when things weren’t going well in 2020 and 2021, is the architect of an attack that, once Paul O’Connell’s influence at the breakdown began to bear fruit, has been transformed and plays at a tempo to rival any side. Some of the tries Ireland scored were beautifully worked while in terms of their discipline, they conceded just 44 penalties across the five games and were the only team not shown a single card in the championship.

All elements of their game were firing.

5. World Cup warm-up

In a World Cup year, it feels like the narrative around the Six Nations can become subsumed by the tournament coming into focus. Come the trip to France in a little under six months time, it is likely that, in Irish terms, this will be the most eagerly anticipated global showpiece in history.

Yet, Andy Farrell, his assistants and the leaders within the group seemed to strike just the right balance between acknowledging what is down the track while focusing on the here and now.

That will change now, though. Even in the aftermath of the historic success, it was a huge topic of conversation with Farrell admitting he’d already reminded Sexton “that there are bigger fish to fry than this.”