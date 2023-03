Shaun Armstrong (86) watches Ireland’s Grand Slam win, 75 years after witnessing first Irish triumph​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ at Ravenhill

Shaun Armstrong and daughter Claire at the Aviva Stadium for Ireland’s grand slam win over England

A Belfast rugby fan has told of his delight after seeing Ireland win the Grand Slam for the second time on Irish soil — 75 years after witnessing the first.