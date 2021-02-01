'Belfast is definitely home': Tom O'Toole reflects on Ulster influence in journey towards Ireland debut as big opportunity awaits
From Brisbane to Belfast and denied his first cap by a pandemic - quite a journey for Ireland's next prop
Jonathan Bradley
The telling of their origin stories has become something of a right of passage for impending new Irish caps. Those getting their first exposure to Test rugby are now expected to sit down and explain how they came to be in possession of a green jersey and how the journey that has brought them to the Six Nations began.