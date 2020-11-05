Billy Burns called up to Ireland squad as five Ulster players in panel ahead of Autumn Nations Cup

Billy Burns has been called into the Ireland squad.

Uncapped Billy Burns has been called into the Ireland squad ahead of the upcoming Autumn Nations Cup, taking the Ulster representation to five.

There is no place for John Cooney, who had joined Andy Farrell's squad as injury cover ahead of last weekend's Six Nations conclusion in France.

Jacob Stockdale, Stuart McCloskey, Iain Henderson and Rob Herring have all been included, with Stockdale keen to get another chance to prove his worth at full-back.

England-born Burns, who replaces Jack Carty, qualifies to represent Ireland through a paternal grandparent and joined Ulster from Bath in 2018 with a bid to breaking into senior international rugby.

The fly-half was previously called into a training camp last year and was included in this year's original Six Nations squad before lockdown.

None of the five players have been made available for Ulster's home game against Glasgow on Monday.

Only Connacht's Kieran Marmion and Quinn Roux have been released.

In line for a debut against Wales is Leinster winger James Lowe, who is now a formal part of the squad after becoming Irish qualified this month.

Lowe is the latest player to qualify under World Rugby's residency laws.

The popular New Zealander was recruited by Leinster from the Chiefs having narrowly missed out on an All Black cap. He represented the Maori and faced the Lions in 2017.

His addition greatly adds to Farrell's back three options, with Earls' experience also a factor as the coach looks to bounce back from the loss in Paris last Saturday.

Johnny Sexton continues to captain the team despite his controversial reaction to being substituted at the Stade de France.

Ireland are still without Tadhg Furlong and Ryan Baird who may come back into contention during the tournament.

Jack Conan was rehabbing an issue in camp that hasn’t settled so will return to Leinster to continue his rehab programme.

The squad is due to reassemble today to begin preparations for next Friday's fixture against Wales at Aviva Stadium.

After that, Ireland take on England at Twickenham on Saturday, November 21 and Georgia in Dublin on Sunday, November 29 and finally complete the series of international fixtures on Saturday, December 5 against either Fiji, France, Italy or Scotland.

Ireland squad for Autumn Nations Cup

Backs (16)

Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 28 caps

Billy Burns (Ulster) uncapped

Ross Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 8 caps

Andrew Conway (Munster/Garryowen) 23 caps

Shane Daly (Munster/Cork Con) uncapped

Keith Earls (Munster/Young Munster) 84 caps

Chris Farrell (Munster/Young Munster) 10 caps

Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 2 caps

Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 45 caps

Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 2 caps

James Lowe (Leinster) uncapped

Kieran Marmion (Connacht/Corinthians) 27 caps

Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 3 caps

Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 83 caps

Jonathan Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 93 caps CAPTAIN

Jacob Stockdale (Ulster/Lurgan) 30 caps

Forwards (18)

Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 11 caps

Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 15 caps

Ed Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 2 caps

Will Connors (Leinster/UCD) 2 caps

Ultan Dillane (Connacht/Corinthians) 17 caps

Caelan Doris (Leinster/UCD) 4 caps

Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 100 caps

Dave Heffernan (Connacht/Buccaneers) 3 caps

Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 55 caps

Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 13 caps

Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 3 caps

Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 69 caps

Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 28 caps

Quinn Roux (Connacht/Galwegians) 12 caps

John Ryan (Munster/Cork Constitution) 21 caps

James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 28 caps

CJ Stander (Munster/Shannon) 43 caps

Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 26 caps