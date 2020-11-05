Billy Burns called up to Ireland squad as five Ulster players in panel ahead of Autumn Nations Cup
Uncapped Billy Burns has been called into the Ireland squad ahead of the upcoming Autumn Nations Cup, taking the Ulster representation to five.
There is no place for John Cooney, who had joined Andy Farrell's squad as injury cover ahead of last weekend's Six Nations conclusion in France.
Jacob Stockdale, Stuart McCloskey, Iain Henderson and Rob Herring have all been included, with Stockdale keen to get another chance to prove his worth at full-back.
England-born Burns, who replaces Jack Carty, qualifies to represent Ireland through a paternal grandparent and joined Ulster from Bath in 2018 with a bid to breaking into senior international rugby.
The fly-half was previously called into a training camp last year and was included in this year's original Six Nations squad before lockdown.
None of the five players have been made available for Ulster's home game against Glasgow on Monday.
Only Connacht's Kieran Marmion and Quinn Roux have been released.
In line for a debut against Wales is Leinster winger James Lowe, who is now a formal part of the squad after becoming Irish qualified this month.
Lowe is the latest player to qualify under World Rugby's residency laws.
The popular New Zealander was recruited by Leinster from the Chiefs having narrowly missed out on an All Black cap. He represented the Maori and faced the Lions in 2017.
His addition greatly adds to Farrell's back three options, with Earls' experience also a factor as the coach looks to bounce back from the loss in Paris last Saturday.
Johnny Sexton continues to captain the team despite his controversial reaction to being substituted at the Stade de France.
Ireland are still without Tadhg Furlong and Ryan Baird who may come back into contention during the tournament.
Jack Conan was rehabbing an issue in camp that hasn’t settled so will return to Leinster to continue his rehab programme.
The squad is due to reassemble today to begin preparations for next Friday's fixture against Wales at Aviva Stadium.
After that, Ireland take on England at Twickenham on Saturday, November 21 and Georgia in Dublin on Sunday, November 29 and finally complete the series of international fixtures on Saturday, December 5 against either Fiji, France, Italy or Scotland.
Ireland squad for Autumn Nations Cup
Backs (16)
Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 28 caps
Billy Burns (Ulster) uncapped
Ross Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 8 caps
Andrew Conway (Munster/Garryowen) 23 caps
Shane Daly (Munster/Cork Con) uncapped
Keith Earls (Munster/Young Munster) 84 caps
Chris Farrell (Munster/Young Munster) 10 caps
Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 2 caps
Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 45 caps
Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 2 caps
James Lowe (Leinster) uncapped
Kieran Marmion (Connacht/Corinthians) 27 caps
Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 3 caps
Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 83 caps
Jonathan Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 93 caps CAPTAIN
Jacob Stockdale (Ulster/Lurgan) 30 caps
Forwards (18)
Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 11 caps
Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 15 caps
Ed Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 2 caps
Will Connors (Leinster/UCD) 2 caps
Ultan Dillane (Connacht/Corinthians) 17 caps
Caelan Doris (Leinster/UCD) 4 caps
Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 100 caps
Dave Heffernan (Connacht/Buccaneers) 3 caps
Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 55 caps
Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 13 caps
Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 3 caps
Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 69 caps
Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 28 caps
Quinn Roux (Connacht/Galwegians) 12 caps
John Ryan (Munster/Cork Constitution) 21 caps
James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 28 caps
CJ Stander (Munster/Shannon) 43 caps
Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 26 caps