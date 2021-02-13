Billy Burns: Ireland coach hails 'strong, proper footballer' as Ulster star bids to bounce back with start against France

Boss confident Ulster ace can replace Sexton after strong response to Wales error

In hand: Billy Burns, who has got the nod from the start for tomorrow’s must-win clash against France, in Ireland training

Ireland coach Andy Farrell had no hesitation over again putting his faith in Billy Burns for the side's must-win visit from France tomorrow afternoon (3.00pm kick-off).

The Ulster fly-half made a high-profile error last time out against Wales, knocking a penalty dead with the last kick of the game as Ireland's 14 men tried to launch a late comeback in spite of Peter O'Mahony's earlier sending off.

While that cameo from the bench was Burns' first involvement of any kind in the Six Nations Championship, having only made his Test debut in the Autumn Nations Cup back in November, he will now face Les Bleus from the start after Johnny Sexton was ruled out following a setback in his return-to-play protocols on Thursday.

Ulster's Iain Henderson now captains the team in the absence of Sexton.

"He's been great," said Farrell of how Burns responded to a difficult week. "He's strong, he's a proper footballer. He realises that it is what it is. Everyone makes mistakes.

"In international rugby, he understands the extent of that but he's a true professional.

"His team is right behind him and he's trained outstandingly this week.

"I've had plenty of conversations with him, just as I have with the rest of the team. You always try and help them find the reasons why and talk through the process that they've been through, making sure they're able to park and then move on.

"Billy has been absolutely fine, he's been leading within training as every fly-half should do and he's trained really well this week."

In Sexton’s absence, Iain Henderson will captain the side with further change required throughout Farrell’s ranks.

With James Ryan not yet fully coming through the return to play protocols, he misses out on selection while Conor Murray’s strained hamstring ended his chances of involvement yesterday, meaning Jamison Gibson-Park gets the nod at nine with Craig Casey a potential debutant as a replacement.

Dave Kilcoyne is missing, replaced on the bench by Ed Byrne, and Rhys Ruddock comes back into the side for the first time since the World Cup to take the six jersey from the suspended O’Mahony.

Burns’ first Six Nations start, though, will likely draw the lion’s share of scrutiny.

Winger Keith Earls said: “It’s obviously tough losing the experience of Conor and Johnny but the two lads stepping in, Billy has been flying with Ulster and he is popular within the squad and everyone backs him because he is an unbelievable talent.

“Of course he is disappointed with last weekend and that kick but that’s sport. It doesn’t happen too often and especially with Billy.

“Jamison is cool as a breeze. He has played massive games for Leinster before and he’s a Super Rugby winner. There will be no fear from him, no fear from both of them.

“We’re all quite confident that they will be just as good as Conor and Johnny.”

Burns is not the only one looking to show his true self tomorrow. While not attracting near the same level of scrutiny under the circumstances, Earls’ performance was one of the more error-strewn of his illustrious career.

A couple of handling errors and one needless penalty were not what we’ve come to expect from the Munsterman.

“The penalty was probably the most stupid penalty I have given away in my career,” he said. “I don’t give away too many penalties and you can’t have the perfect game every time you play.

“The dropped ball is an easy fix that just got away from me. The kick out on the full was a miscommunication. I’ve accepted that I’ve made mistakes. Mistakes are going to happen.

“I’ve been quite happy and quite consistent with my performances over the last four or five years and a dropped ball or a penalty mis-kick doesn’t make me a bad player.”