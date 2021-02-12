Burns handed first Six Nations start as Henderson named Ireland captain on recall to line-up for France duel

Ulster fly-half Billy Burns will make his first Six Nations start, while Iain Henderson will captain the side for the first time against France on Sunday at the Aviva Stadium (kick-off 3pm).

Burns replaces regular captain Jonathan Sexton and Henderson is in for Leinster second row James Ryan, both of whom "have not hit all their markers this week in the return to play protocols" according to the IRFU.

Both players shipped head knocks in the 21-16 defeat to Wales last week and suffered concussions and, despite taking part in limited training earlier this week, neither has progressed to the significant level to take part this weekend and have been ruled out.

That means only a second start in the green jersey for Burns, who is brought straight into the starting line-up as a replacement for Sexton as one of four changes to the side that fought bravely but ultimately lost in Cardiff last week.

It's a significant show of faith in Burns from the Ireland coaching staff after the 26-year-old was subject to online abuse after kicking a penalty dead with the last play of the Wales clash, with Ireland chasing a try to win the game.

However, Burns has proven himself to be an extremely talented player in his time with Ulster and was backed unanimously by his team-mates and coaching staff following the game, and now he will get the chance to prove himself from the off against the French in a game that Ireland must win to keep their Six Nations hopes alive.

With one defeat already, another would all but guarantee they cannot win the title, while head coach Andy Farrell could do with a win on his record to back up last week's impressive display when down to 14 men for the majority of the afternoon.

Meanwhile, Henderson will make his first start since the Autumn Nations Cup win over Scotland back in December, in which he got injured, as he replaces Ryan in the second row and is handed the responsibility of filling in for Sexton in skippering the team.

The Ulster captain was very impressive off the bench at the Principality Stadium, slotting in seamlessly when Ryan went off for a head injury assessment, and is thrown straight in from the start this week.

Burns will not have regular Ireland scrum-half Conor Murray alongside him after the Munster man was ruled out of the France clash with a hamstring strain, meaning Leinster's Jamison Gibson-Park is in the No.9 jersey.

Indeed, it will be a good indicator of how Farrell's men can cope without their first choice half-back pairing, whom they have relied on heavily over the years despite various injury concerns, with Gibson-Park and Burns representing their first-choice understudies.

The other change sees Leinster flanker Rhys Ruddock come onto the blindside in place of Peter O'Mahony, who is serving the first of a three-game suspension after being sent off in Cardiff last week.

The 30-year-old has been in sensational form for his province but hasn't played for Ireland since November 2019 when he was a replacement against the All Blacks.

On the bench there are call-ups for Leinster loosehead Ed Byrne, Connacht second row Ultan Dillane and Leinster fly-half Ross Byrne, while Munster's scrum-half sensation Craig Casey could make his debut off the bench.

Ireland

15. Hugo Keenan (Leinster); 14. Keith Earls (Munster), 13. Garry Ringrose (Leinster), 12. Robbie Henshaw (Leinster), 11. James Lowe (Leinster); 10. Billy Burns (Ulster), 9. Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster); 1. Cian Healy (Leinster), 2. Rob Herring (Ulster), 3. Andrew Porter (Leinster); 4. Tadhg Beirne (Munster), 5. Iain Henderson (Ulster, captain); 6. Rhys Ruddock (Leinster), 7. Josh van der Flier (Leinster), 8. CJ Stander (Munster).

Replacements: 16. Ronan Kelleher (Leinster), 17. Ed Byrne (Leinster), 18. Tadhg Furlong (Leinster), 19. Ultan Dillane (Connacht), 20. Will Connors (Leinster), 21. Craig Casey (Munster), 22. Ross Byrne (Leinster), 23. Jordan Larmour (Leinster).

France

15. Brice Dulin (La Rochelle); 14. Damian Penaud (Clermont), 13. Arthur Vincent (Montpellier), 12. Gael Fickou (Stade Francais), 11. Gabin Villiere (Toulon); 10. Matthieu Jalibert (Bordeaux), 9. Antoine Dupont (Toulouse); 1. Cyril Baille (Toulouse), 2. Julien Marchand (Toulouse), 3. Mohamed Haouas (Montpellier); 4. Bernard le Roux (Racing 92), 5. Paul Willemse (Montpellier); 6. Anthony Jelonch (Castres), 7. Charles Ollivon (Toulon, captain), 8. Gregory Alldritt (La Rochelle).

Replacements: 16. Pierre Bourgarit (La Rochelle), 17. Hassane Kolingar (Racing 92), 18. Uini Atonio (La Rochelle), 19. Romain Taofifenua (Toulon), 20. Dylan Cretin (Lyon), 21. Baptiste Serin (Toulon), 22. Anthony Bouthier (Montpellier), 23. Teddy Thomas (Racing 92).