CJ Stander targets Six Nations consistency despite Ireland criticism

Viewed through the prism of the selection and subsequent result, Ireland's victory over Scotland last weekend certainly provided ammunition for anyone hoping to shoot down the new regime as much the same as what's gone before.

After such a pronounced no-show at the World Cup last year, the calls for incoming head coach Andy Farrell to re-write the script were loud and long into the winter.

By the time he named his first team last Tuesday, the less than radical match-day squad was seen by some as evidence that there would be nothing of the sort, Ireland's subsequent battle past the unfancied Scots serving as justification for the original theory.

While the need for some departure following the rude awakening of 2019 is obvious, to see selection and result as sole cause and effect is to ignore the differences in game-plan undertaken by what is a shallow pool of players.

Indeed, had the massive overhaul of players some called for been carried out, it's likely that CJ Stander could have been one of those who found themselves making way for a newer, younger model.

Coming 30 less than a month after the championship concludes, the Munsterman is not a player likely to be a part of the squad when the World Cup rolls around again in 2023, while there are also the oft-repeated slights that for all his accumulation of carries and tackles he lacks explosive impact.

Against that back-drop, his man of the match display against Gregor Townsend's men - highlighted by a massively influential turnover at the end of each half - must have been especially satisfying.

"For me, on Saturday, I just wanted to get out there," he said with a straight bat after being returned to number eight for Saturday's clash with Wales back in Dublin (2.15pm).

"It was the first Six Nations game and I have played in (the championship) for the last five years. My wife was there and my baby and I just wanted to go out and play it. It stays level. I just want to be consistent at my job."

Surely though, in this day and age, it is impossible to avoid the negativity.

"Social media got out there and everyone has an opinion," he reflected. "We probably need to deal with it sometimes differently and not let it affect you but sometimes it touches close to home and then it gets tough.

"People are passionate about the game as well. If someone is passionate about something you are going to get these outbursts. It is hard for them because for any team you just want the best for the team. I want the best for the team and people outside want the best for the team.

"People are passionate about the game and passionate about the team and when they don't do well they surely think they have to voice their opinion."

Stander was not alone, of course. His Munster team-mate Pete O'Mahony another who, despite arguably being his side's best player in the ill-fated quarter-final out in Tokyo, bore the brunt of criticism too before playing a key role on Saturday.

In his case it was from the bench once the luckless Caelan Doris saw his debut last just four minutes due to a head injury that has ruled him out this weekend.

After Stander's late turnover, it was his provincial captain first on the scene to share in the moment, the two men having done much to quieten doubters for the next week at the very least.

"Look, Pete's one of those guys who always gives 100 per cent and he's an inspirational leader on the pitch," Stander said. "He's one of the guys who leads the charge and when he talks it means a lot for the team and for himself.

"I think, like last week, this is probably the fourth time I've seen it happen where he's come on after four or five minutes and he had one of the best matches I've seen so he likes to be under pressure.

"Those small things that people don't always see, he does all those things. He slows down the ball. He leads by example. He came on and he started leading the team as well."

Despite the strong performance of Stander and what Farrell dubbed the "true Irish grit" of his back-row there is little point in denying that the side will require a considerable improvement this weekend if they are to carry an unbeaten start into the one week break.

The Scots arrived unfancied last week, off the back of a terrible year and having lost one of their genuine stand-out talents, Finn Russell, for a breach of team protocol in the build-up.

Despite a seemingly less than happy camp, Scotland won more collisions than any recent iteration of Gregor Townsend's side and, if not for those key breakdown interventions from Stander and co, the 19-12 win could have easily swung the other way - even allowing for Stuart Hogg's well-publicised mistake of dropping the ball across the try-line.

Wales, who dismantled Italy to the tune of 42-0, themselves looked like a side bedding in new systems despite the bloated scoreline but still have the recent pedigree of a Grand Slam title and World Cup semi-final in the last 12 months.

In a tournament where momentum counts for so much, Stander is none too worried about Saturday's performance, citing the narrow victory in Paris that kicked off 2018's clean sweep as an example of how progress can be swift from week to week when the team is getting results.

"It bodes well for the team," he said of the steel required to win when far from their most fluid. "We did it a few years ago in Paris as well. It means a lot for the team. We had to dig in and work hard because Scotland brought it to us.

"They were physical and took us on on the front foot. We were defending in our 22 for a few phases sometimes so that means a lot to the team when people put their bodies on the line. That's perfect for us."

Wales though, he knows, are not to be taken lightly. In many ways, this can be viewed as the key game of Ireland's campaign given the fixtures that are coming down the track.

"(They're) Grand Slam winners and we played them over there last year and brought a physical game," he warned.

"So they are a well-drilled team and play with a bit of width and they are physical."

Ulster's Kieran Treadwell will face a disciplinary hearing in London on Thursday.

The lock received a citing complaint after his side's win over Bath at Kingspan Stadium last month and is alleged to have fallen foul of World Rugby's Law 9.13 - dangerous tackling.

The hearing was due to take place the week after the game but was adjourned with Treadwell on scheduled leave. The province have not played since but are back in action on Saturday week when they travel to Ospreys in the PRO14.