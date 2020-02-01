CJ Stander the pick of the bunch at Aviva: Ireland player ratings in win over Scotland

Ireland's CJ Stander (centre) is tackled by Scotland's Rory Sutherland and Scott Cummings during the Guinness Six Nations match at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin. Photo credit: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Des Berry

Andy Farrell got his Ireland reign off to a winning start - but just about. Here is how his men rated in the 19-12 win over Scotland.

JORDAN LARMOUR: The full-back's lovely late line undid the Scots for Ireland's first meaningful moment in attack. He caused defenders to hesitate when countering. Surrendered a cheap penalty and needlessly stepped into touch - 6.

ANDREW CONWAY: The pitter-patter action is often activated when receiving the ball in unpromising situations. He never tired of doing the right thing, chasing hard to draw penalties out of Brown and Johnson - 6.

GARRY RINGROSE: It is among the centre's strengths that he has a short memory when it comes to mistakes. Ball security was an issue early. His arc outside Price and one-two with Aki were a delight. Replaced at half-time - 6.

BUNDEE AKI: It was heartening to witness the use of the centre's skills as a distributor rather than just a hard-charger. He waited patiently for the gap that came from Ringrose's pass. Muscular to the end - 6.

JACOB STOCKDALE: He had to dust down his defensive knowledge early on as Scotland came his way regularly. A tremendous take from Sexton's 22 lifted the siege. Looked dangerous, albeit from inside his own half - 6.

JONATHAN SEXTON: It had been seven weeks since the out-half last laced a boot. He is an old hand at playing 'fresh' and relished the new strategy of moving the ball. Kept Ireland in front, kicking five out of six - 8.

CONOR MURRAY: The best thing that can be said of the scrum-half is that he didn't play like a man under pressure for his place, notwithstanding that interception by Johnson. Replaced on the hour - 6.

CIAN HEALY: The loose-head just about hauled Ritchie down in the danger zone and caught the Scots cold with deft handling for Ireland's first try. Guilty of giving away two scrum penalties - 5.

ROB HERRING: The Ulsterman came into this with Ronan Kelleher breathing down his neck. He coped smartly when left one-on-one with Hastings in midfield, even earning a penalty. The darts were double-top almost every time – 7.

TADHG FURLONG: The thankless task of the tight-head, doing what had to be done at the scrum, at close quarters and on the fringes left little time for the footballer's instinct to breakout. Immense in the final minutes - 7.

IAIN HENDERSON: The first significant intervention came from a lineout steal. This was followed by winning back a lost lineout and a thumping tackle and rip on Maitland. He also pinched an important lineout - 7.

JAMES RYAN: He didn't get the metres he badly wanted in close, perhaps now targeted as a key carrier. The first big moment came when wrestling the ball from Brown at a maul, the work rate never flagging on both sides of the ball. - 6.

CJ STANDER: The cement hardness that this man brings to every outing was again prevalent, taking time to take off for a crowd-pleasing burst, hoovering up a Henderson rip and twice saving Ireland with a heroic rescue on the floor. Ireland's best - 9.

JOSH VAN DER FLIER: The openside was on the ball in a flash to slow down a ruck and clutch a penalty from another. He was an absolute pest at the ruck, even ripping the ball from Cummings. One last turnover at the death - 7.

CAELAN DORIS: He would have been advised to enjoy every minute on debut. He started with a poach at the breakdown in the first, but was down and out by the fourth from an accidental head clash with Hastings - 6.

REPLACEMENTS

PETER O'MAHONY (4 mins): Instrumental in stemming Scotland's flow, forcing a penalty three metres from his line - 6

ROBBIE HENSHAW (ht): Used his under-rated kicking game well – 6

DAVE KILCOYNE (49 mins): Injured straight away

JOHN COONEY (60 mins): Frustration of non-selection was shown in taking down Price and Jones in five seconds flat. Kicked well

ANDREW PORTER (65 mins): Didn't look out of place at loose-head;

DEVIN TONER (67 mins): Took his first lineout. Enough said

RONAN KELLEHER (72 mins): The debut lasted eight minutes

ROSS BYRNE (62 mins): Closed the door.

ANDY FARRELL: The new coach must have had an educated guess on how this would go, the attack spluttering, the scramble defence the standout element of a patchy performance against the hyper-aggressive Scots - 7.