Coronavirus fear over Ireland-Italy game as Ulster's Treviso trip postponed

Doubts have been cast over Ireland's Six Nations clash with Italy in Dublin next week after Ulster's Guinness PRO14 trip to Treviso to face Benetton on Saturday was postponed due to the spread of the coronavirus in Italy.

Europe's most affected country has 156 confirmed cases and five deaths, which has resulted in disruption to the sporting calendar, including Italy women's Six Nations clash against Scotland being postponed on Sunday along with several Serie A football games.

Attention now switches to the March 7 visit of Italy to Dublin.

Republic Minister for Health Simon Harris said yesterday that there were "some big decisions" to be made in the coming days.

"The rugby game is something that needs considerable consideration," he said. "This situation is evolving. The weekend's activities have shown that there is still an awful lot unknown about the coronavirus and about the path it might take.

"There will be some big decisions to be made in the coming days, including mass gatherings. Most particularly, I'm thinking of the Ireland-Italy rugby game."

Ireland saw three Six Nations matches postponed in 2001 due to the agricultural foot and mouth disease outbreak, the fixtures with England, Wales and Scotland delayed until the autumn.

PRO14 league chiefs said they were working to find a suitable new date for Ulster's visit to Treviso.

A league statement said: "To ensure the safety of our players and spectators, Pro14 Rugby fully supports the preventative measures taken in Italy and will adhere to the directives from the World Health Organisation and local authorities.

"The current restrictions are in place until March 1 and Pro14 Rugby will remain in contact with the FIR (Italian Union), Zebre Rugby Club, Benetton Rugby and World Rugby to monitor the situation on a daily basis."

Meanwhile, Ireland head coach Andy Farrell poured cold water on the suggestion that he will make wholesale changes to his team to face Italy.

There have been calls for younger players to be blooded on the back of Sunday's disappointing 24-12 defeat by England, and while a couple of changes are expected, Farrell insists he will not make rash decisions when it comes to selection.