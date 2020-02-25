Coronavirus: IRFU seeks urgent meeting with Harris over call to postpone Six Nations match

IRFU is seeking a meeting with Irish Health Minister Simon Harris.

The HSE has advised that Ireland's rugby Six Nations showdown with Italy next month should not go ahead amid fear about the spread of the new coronavirus.

The HSE provides public health and social care services to everyone living in Ireland.

It comes as the virus is spreading rapidly in the northern part of Italy.

Officials there have been forced to cancel a number of sporting events, including Ulster’s PRO14 game against Benetton in Treviso due to take place this Saturday.

Health Minister Simon Harris said that the IRFU will be contacted regarding their advice.

An IRFU spokesperson said it was seeking an urgent meeting with Minister Harris as to the specific reasoning behind the calling for the game to be cancelled.

"Until such time as the IRFU has had contact with the Minister and gets an understanding of the government's strategic policy on travel to and form Ireland and the cancellation of mass gatherings, it is not in a position to comment further," the spokesman added.

The game was due to take place in the Aviva Stadium with up to 5,000 tickets allocated for the travelling support.

There is precedent for Six Nations' matches being postponed during to health concerns. In 2001, two Irish games - against England and Scotland - were delayed by months in a bid to curtail the spread of foot and mouth disease.

Meanwhile, there are a number of Irish people staying in a tourist hotel on the Canary Island of Tenerife that has been placed in quarantine after a case of coronavirus was confirmed there, it is understood.

It emerged this morning that an Italian doctor staying there tested positive for the Covid-19 virus.

The press office for the town of Adeje confirmed that the restrictions are in place at the H10 Adeje Palace hotel.

Spanish media said some 1,000 tourists staying at the complex are not allowed to leave.

In a statement the Department of Foreign Affairs said that Irish nationals have been in touch with the department.

"The Department and our Embassy in Madrid are closely monitoring the situation," the statement read.

"We are in touch with the local health and tourist authorities. A number of Irish nationals staying in the area have been in contact directly with us. We are providing consular advice.

"Anyone who has specific concerns regarding Irish citizens currently in the affected area can contact the Department on 01 4082527," it added.

Thousands of Irish tourists are believed to be present on the island at the moment.