Coronavirus: Remaining Six Nations games still on but organisers say 'governments might decide otherwise'

Six Nations bosses have given the green light for the 2020 tournament to carry on but have conceded that there are no guarantees that it will finish.

And they have also admitted that their decision could be overturned in the ongoing series of governmental congresses which will continue this week as efforts remain ongoing in the quest to contain the Coronavirus.

Six Nations officials were gathering on the fringes of a World Rugby meeting in Paris to discuss the potential fixtures log-jam should any more matches be postponed.

This Saturday’s proposed clash between Ireland and Italy in Dublin has already been postponed but other matches will be maintained, including England’s trip to Italy on March 14, unless governments monitoring the spread of the virus decide otherwise.

Despite both an increasing number of infections and deaths from the virus, rugby officials issued a cautiously optimistic communique after their discussions, albeit some might say they are offering a hostage to fortune.

"This meeting is about taking stock and assessing rescheduling options," said a tournament spokeswoman.

"So far, apart from the Ireland v Italy match for our senior men's event, all matches are OK to take place but governments might decide otherwise and we need to be prepared for any eventuality.

"There are important government meetings in various countries in the next couple of days and we will need to see what guidance comes out of these meetings."

This weekend’s games between England v Wales (Twickenham) and Scotland v France (Murrayfield) are purportedly less at risk as sporting events have continued to take place in the UK throughout the current global medical crisis.

However, England’s trip to Italy on March 14th could be at risk, particularly in the light of the decision of the Irish government to postpone Italy’s visit to Dublin, a decision which may cost the IRFU millions of euro if there is no prospect of re-scheduling.

The last time the world's oldest championship was not completed was in 1972 due to The Troubles after Scotland and Wales failed to travel to play Ireland in Dublin.