Dangerous Stockdale is raring to go again for Ireland, says Farrell ahead of England Six Nations clash

Back at it: Jacob Stockdale has proved his fitness and will start for Ireland

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell is sure Jacob Stockdale is "ready to go" after selecting the Ulster star to face England tomorrow.

The winger missed the start of the Six Nations thanks to a knee injury and has had to bide his time waiting for a recall since making his return to PRO14 action last month.

By the time he was slicing through a Dragons defence in his third provincial game back last weekend, the slimmed-down Stockdale had shown Farrell all he needed to see.

"We all know how dangerous he is," said the head coach yesterday as he confirmed a starting side that boasted five other changes. "He makes things happen, doesn't he?

"He's been out injured, he's lost a bit of weight, he looks really sharp. He's had a good few games behind him now, so he's ready to go."

With Garry Ringrose and James Ryan already out injured, Farrell was always going to be forced to alter the side that beat Scotland and then Will Connors picked up a knock in training on Wednesday.

With Bundee Aki, Jack Conan and Josh van der Flier filling in, Conor Murray and Dave Kilcoyne get the nod ahead of Jamison Gibson-Park and Cian Healy.

The inclusion of Stockdale means that James Lowe misses out, bringing the curtain down on what has been a heavily scrutinised first Six Nations for the Leinster wing.

A player of undoubted attacking talents, since qualifying for Ireland on residency grounds last November the 28-year-old’s defensive game has been the focus. Those lapses were perhaps most glaring in the win over Scotland last time, where he was exposed in the build up to the hosts crossing the whitewash.

“With James, there’s obviously a few things that we’ve talked about over the series really, over the Six Nations,” admitted Farrell.

“He’s very young in terms of where international experience is concerned, he’s learned a lot in this Six Nations and we’re looking forward to him progressing in the big games for Leinster in the coming weeks.”

Stockdale has enjoyed success against England before, of course, and Murray is backing him to “pull something out of a hat” just as he did in the famous Grand Slam game at Twickenham in 2018.

“Jacob is a really special player, a top fella, and he’s obviously frustrated with the injuries he’s had,” said Murray, whose own recent injury complaint related to a hamstring, although he was an unused replacement in that win at Murrayfield.

“He’s certainly confident, chatting to him, I am (confident in him) too and the lads are as well.

“It’s great to have him back, especially a player who can break a game like that.

“If it’s a tough game, he can pull something out of a hat and get us out of trouble.

“We’re backing him to return to that kind of form, definitely.”