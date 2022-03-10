England vs Ireland team news: Two Ulster players named in squad while Johnny Sexton and Peter O’Mahony return for Six Nations trip to Twickenham

Just two Ulster players have been included in the Ireland squad named to face England at Twickenham on Saturday.

Iain Henderson and Rob Herring have both been included amongst the replacements while there’s no place for any of the other five Ulster players in the wider panel.

That’s despite strong showings in last weekend’s win over Cardiff from double try-scorer Robert Baloucoune as well as James Hume and Nick Timoney, who bagged a score each. Michael Lowry and Kieran Treadwell were held in Ireland camp along with Herring last week but have not made it into the matchday squad.

Henderson and Herring are both set for their second appearances of this year’s Championship, Henderson having also featured as a replacement in France, while Herring came on against Italy last time out.

Henderson had been thought to be in contention for a start but is kept out by the return of James Ryan, who partners Tadhg Beirne in the second row.

The squad announcement means that Ireland are still yet to name an Ulster player in the starting line-up this year, Hume the only other to make an appearance, his coming at number 23 against both Wales and Italy.

Making it into the starting team, Andrew Conway, Bundee Aki and Peter O'Mahony edged the major selection calls for Head Coach Andy Farrell.

As expected, Johnny Sexton returns to the starting team as captain, with Joey Carbery dropping to the bench, having worn the No 10 jersey for the previous two Six Nations games.

Conway and Aki missed the facile win over Italy with respective knocks, but both backs have recovered to reclaim their places.

Hugo Keenan was given a rare day off last time out, and he has been recalled to make up a back-three with James Lowe and Conway, who edges out the unlucky Mack Hansen.

Aki gets the nod over Robbie Henshaw, who has to make do with a place on the bench again, as Aki and Garry Ringrose link up in midfield. Sexton and Jamison Gibson-Park renew their half-back partnership.

Up front, Andrew Porter's injury-enforced absence paves the way for Cian Healy to earn a start in a front-row along with Dan Sheehan and Tadhg Furlong.

Having captained Ireland against Italy, O'Mahony retains his place in a back-row that also includes Josh van der Flier and Caelan Doris, which means Jack Conan is again named on the bench.

The replacement forwards also include Rob Herring, Dave Kilcoyne and Finlay Bealham, along with the experienced Henderson and Conan.

Conor Murray's recall to the bench comes at the expense of his fellow Munster scrum-half Craig Casey, while Carbery and Henshaw complete the replacements.

Ireland – H Keenan; A Conway, G Ringrose, B Aki, J Lowe; J Sexton (capt), J Gibson-Park; C Healy, D Sheehan, T Furlong; T Beirne, J Ryan; P O'Mahony, J van der Flier, C Doris. Reps: R Herring, D Kilcoyne, F Bealham, I Henderson, J Conan, C Murray, J Carbery, R Henshaw.